UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

(UPDATE1) ----------------------(06:59 / 2059 GMT)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,330.17 +48.95 NZSX 50 3,616.20 -14.99 DJIA 13,250.11 +85.33 Nikkei 9,092.76 +167.72 NASDAQ 3,062.39 +31.46 FTSE 5,834.51 +1.47 S&P 500 1,415.51 +9.98 Hang Seng 19,962.95 -89.34 SPI 200 Fut 4,307.00 +24.00 CRB Index 302.39 +0.68 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.418 -0.020 US 10 YR Bond 1.836 +0.019 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.867 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.955 +0.034 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0508 1.0477 NZD US$ 0.8103 0.8062 EUR US$ 1.2355 1.2262 Yen US$ 79.35 79.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1604.50 Silver (Lon) 27.840 Gold (NY) 1602.88 Light Crude 95.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in more than four months on Thursday on signs of German support for the European Central Bank's effort to fight the region's debt crisis, and as Cisco Systems led gains in the tech sector after a dividend hike. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85.33 points, or 0.65 percent, to 13,250.11. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.99 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,415.52. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.46 points, or 1.04 percent, to 3,062.39. LONDON - UK equities steadied near four-month highs on Thursday and technical resistance levels kept a lid on gains with investors unwilling to push the market further pending harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited stimulus. The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 5,834.51 , around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on Tuesday. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a six-week high on Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000 after strong U.S. data pushed the yen lower against the U.S. dollar, triggering a wave of short-covering on exporters. The Nikkei advanced 1.9 percent to 9,092.76. SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday boosted by a strong close on Wall Street overnight helped by optimism of German support for the European Central Bank and gains in the tech sector. Share price index futures added 24 points to 4,307 a 23.17 discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,330.17 on Thursday. Reporting season continues with QBE Insurance, ANZ , Santos < STO.AX>, APN News & Media to release results on Friday. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar and yen on Thursday as investors pared bearish bets against the currency on raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain the region's more than two-year old debt crisis. The euro last traded at $1.2364, up 0.6 percent on the day. The euro rose 0.9 percent against the yen at 97.94. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday, trading near three-month highs as diminishing fear about the euro zone and less conviction that the Federal Reserve will initiate more monetary stimulus next month dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. The 30-year Treasury bond yield briefly moved through its 200-day moving average at 2.9658 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded just under its 200-day moving average. It stood at 1.839 percent in late trade, up from 1.826 percent late on Wednesday. COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday as comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and disappointing U.S. manufacturing and housing data fueled speculation that central banks may be set to launch more bullion-friendly stimulus measures. Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,616.20 an ounce by 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT). BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose 1 percent on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that recent financial data could spur growth-supporting measures that would boost global metals demand. COMEX copper for September delivery rose 3.30 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $3.3825 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.3415 to $3.3870 session range. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $63.50 at $7,449 a tonne. OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus. U.S. September crude rose $1.27, or 1.35 percent, to settle at $95.60 a barrel, after reaching $95.75.