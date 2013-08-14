UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

(Updates data, adds Sydney stocks par) -----------------------(06:36 / 2036 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,157.42 -0.28 NZSX 50 4,524.59 +1.23 DJIA 12,651.91 +155.53 Nikkei 14,050.16 +183.16 NASDAQ 2,836.33 +17.72 FTSE 5,467.05 -16.76 S&P 500 1,329.10 +14.22 Hang Seng 19,026.52 -218.12 SPI 200 Fut 4,068.00 +24.00 CRB Index 272.06 +2.76 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 2.940 -0.070 US 10 YR Bond 1.642 +0.043 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.368 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.740 +0.024 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0019 0.9941 NZD US$ 0.7822 0.7762 EUR US$ 1.2631 1.2561 Yen US$ 79.37 79.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1613.50 Silver (Lon) 28.880 Gold (NY) 1617.08 Light Crude 84.33 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors speculated when the Federal Reserve might curb its stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.73 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,337.28. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 8.82 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,685.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.17 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,669.27.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended lower on Wednesday, with losses for companies going ex-dividend offsetting the impact of positive macroeconomic data, which lifted financial stocks.

The FTSE 100 closed 24.51 points, or 0.4 percent, lower at 6,587.43, with volumes only 85 percent of the 90-day daily average as a lot of traders were away from their desks in the traditional summer holiday period.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a one-week high on Wednesday in choppy trade as positive economic data from Europe and the United States spurred buying, while a weak yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 14,050.16 after falling to as low as 13,747.18 earlier. The broader Topix added 1.2 percent to 1,171.34.

- - - -

SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as Wall Street fell overnight and investors remain cautious on when the Federal Reserve might taper its stimulus measures.

Local stock index futures fell 0.2 percent to 5,108 points, and was a 49.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished steady at 5,157.4 points on Wednesday.

A raft of companies are due to release earnings results later in the session. They include AMP Ltd, Goodman Group Pty Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday despite data showing the euro zone had emerged in the second quarter from its longest recession since its inception.

The euro was last little changed at $1.3257, off an earlier high of $1.3278. Traders cited stop-loss sell orders below $1.3230 and a break there could see it slip to $1.3155/85.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields held near two-year highs on Wednesday as bargain-buying and muted inflation data soothed worries that benchmark yields would soon make a run toward 3 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.708 percent, down from1.3 basis points from late on Tuesday.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose about 1 percent on Wednesday, as broad gains in the commodities complex and signs of simmering inflation lifted bullion after the previous day’s drop.

Spot gold rose 1.1 percent to $1,334.84 per ounce by 1906 GMT. On Tuesday, gold ended 1 percent lower as strong U.S. retail sales data boosted the dollar.

- - - -

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper rose on Wednesday as data showing a recovery in the euro zone economy and optimism about the outlook for growth in top metals consumer China boosted confidence about demand for industrial materials.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $7,316, up from a close of $7,275 on Tuesday, when it also hit its highest in more than nine weeks at $7,354.75 a tonne.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices rose to a 4-month high over $110 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns about supply disruptions in Libya and escalating violence in Egypt.

Front-month September Brent, which expires on Thursday, rose 38 to settle at $110.20 a barrel after reaching a new 4-month high of $110.30.

September U.S. oil futures rose 2 cents to settle at $106.85 after a day of choppy trading, reversing earlier losses of more than $1.

- - - -