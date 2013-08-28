FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
August 28, 2013 / 8:43 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(06:21 / 2021 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    5,087.16  -54.05  NZSX 50        4,509.72  -32.31
DJIA          14,824.51  +48.38  Nikkei        13,338.46 -203.91
NASDAQ         3,593.35  +14.83  FTSE           6,430.06  -10.91
S&P 500        1,634.96   +4.48  Hang Seng     21,524.65 -350.12
 SPI 200 Fut    5,151.00  -20.00  TRJCRB Index     295.69  
+0.98

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     3.943  +0.036  US 10 YR Bond     2.771  +0.062
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.585  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond     3.741  +0.049

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.8937  0.8913  NZD US$          0.7793  0.7762
EUR US$          1.3341  1.3383  Yen US$           97.64   97.26

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1419.50          Silver (Lon)     24.740        
Gold (NY)       1416.04          Light Crude      109.46        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Sydney
stock market trend.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding
after two days of losses as energy shares rose alongside another
jump in crude prices.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.79 points,
or 0.41 percent, at 14,836.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 5.93 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,636.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.82 points, or 0.47
percent, at 3,595.35.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday,
pressured by the risks of possible Western military action
against Syria, but with energy stocks supporting the market
after an oil price spike. 
   The FTSE 100 was down 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,430.06 points at the close as the United States and its
allies appeared to be gearing up for a strike against Syria, 
pushing oil prices to multi-month highs on concerns about Middle
Eastern crude supply. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - A selloff in global equities dragged Japan's Nikkei
share average to a two-month low on Wednesday, as concerns over
the implications of a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria
sent investors scurrying out of riskier assets and drove the
safe-haven yen higher. 
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 1.5 percent to
13,338.46, it's third-straight day of losses and marked the
lowest close since June 27 - the index had earlier slipped to
13,188.14.  The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to
1,114.03 in thin trade.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open higher on
Thursday with resources stocks likely to underpin gains after
Wall Street ended two days of losses.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to have a
firm start after its U.S. ADRs rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday.   
    Australia's stock index futures, however, fell 0.4
percent to 5,067 points, a 20.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. 
    Westfield Group and Qantas will take
centre stage with earnings results.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rallied across the board on
Wednesday as investors sought the greenback's safety given the
possibility of Western military action in Syria. 
    In afternoon trade, the dollar was last up 0.7 percent at
97.74 yen, recovering from an intraday trough of 96.83
that matched a recent low set two weeks ago, according to
Reuters data. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday,
after three days of gaining in part because of fears over a
possible Western strike against Syria, with a debt sale coming
in lackluster.
    The price of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note 
fell 21/32 to yield 2.785 percent on Wednesday, from 2.71
percent late on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - The spot gold price briefly rose above $1,430 an
ounce to a three-and-a-half-month high on Wednesday on
safe-having buying as the United States and its allies looked
set to launch military strikes on Syria.
    Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,416.86 an ounce by
3:29 p.m. (1929 GMT), having earlier hit $1,433.31, its highest
price since May 14.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$1.40 an ounce at $1,418.60, with trading volume about 10
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper fell on Wednesday as the dollar rose and as
nervousness over a potential U.S.-led military strike against
Syria made investors more adverse to risk, while concerns over
excessive copper supply in China also weighed. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed at $7,290 a tonne, after peaking at $7,352.50 earlier in
the session, from $7,315 at the close on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month
high in the biggest two-day rally since November as the threat
of Western countries involvement in the Syrian conflict stirred
concerns over Middle East oil supplies.
    Brent crude oil futures for October delivery rose
$2.25 to settle at $116.61. During the session, Brent hit a
six-month high of $117.34. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

