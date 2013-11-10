New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,400.67 -21.37 NZSX 50 4,951.36 +28.67 DJIA 15,761.78 +167.80 Nikkei 14,086.80 -141.64 NASDAQ 3,919.23 +61.90 FTSE 6,708.42 +11.20 S&P 500 1,770.61 +23.46 Hang Seng 22,744.39 -136.64 SPI 200 Fut 5,464.00 +55.00 TRJCRB Index 274.39 +1.22 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.273 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 2.751 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.700 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.848 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9376 0.9470 NZD US$ 0.8246 0.8345 EUR US$ 1.3357 1.3405 Yen US$ 99.16 98.09 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1285.50 Silver (Lon) 21.700 Gold (NY) 1288.60 Light Crude 94.60 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger than previously thought. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.80 points, or 1.08 percent, at 15,761.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 23.46 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,770.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 61.90 points, or 1.60 percent, at 3,919.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index edged higher late on Friday as much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data suggested growth in the world's largest economy was gaining momentum. After an initial dip after the data release, Britain's FTSE bounced back to close 11.20 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 6,708.42 points. The index has fallen roughly 1.7 percent since hitting a five-month high on Oct 30. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a one-month low on Friday as investors refrained from taking risks ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report release later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 14,086.80, after falling to 14,026.17 earlier, the lowest since Oct 9. For the week, it fell 0.8 percent. The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,176.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose across the board on Friday after a report showed an unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth in October, lifting expectations the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its massive stimulus before the end of the year. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 81.242, with the peak on the day a near two-month high of 81.482. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3362, having hit a session low of $1.3316, according to Reuters data, still above a seven-week low of $1.3295 struck on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its bond-purchase program aimed at stimulating the economy. Ten-year benchmark note prices slid 1-10/32 while yields shot up to 2.75 percent from 2.60 percent on the outlook that the Fed could trim bond purchases sooner than March 2014. Prices for the 30-year bond fell 1-14/32. Their yields rose to 3.85 percent from 3.71 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold dropped 1.7 percent on Friday, notching its biggest one-day fall in more than a month, as surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data raised the prospect that the Federal Reserve may soon decide to temper its bond-buying stimulus. Spot gold was down 1.7 percent at $1,285.06 an ounce by 3:20 p.m. EST (2020 GMT). The metal fell 2.2 percent for the week, its second consecutive weekly loss. U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled down $23.90 at $1,284.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 5 percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Friday on solid imports of the metal into top consumer China and better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but a resurgent dollar kept gains in check. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $7,165 from a last bid of $7,145 on Thursday. Copper has fallen 1 percent this week after a near 1 percent rise last week, remaining firmly within a $7,000-7,420 trading band since early August. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as traders covered short positions going into the weekend and kept a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and Iran over its nuclear program and renewed violence in Libya. In early trade, Brent hit a four-month low. But it but surged nearly $2 per barrel higher to a high of $105.38. The contract settled $1.66 per barrel higher at $105.12 after trading as low as $102.98, the lowest since early July. U.S. oil ended 40 cents higher at $94.60, after dropping to a session low of $93.90. For a full report, double click on - - - -