New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
November 10, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(07:18 / 1818 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,400.67  -21.37  NZSX 50       4,951.36  +28.67
DJIA          15,761.78 +167.80  Nikkei       14,086.80 -141.64
NASDAQ         3,919.23  +61.90  FTSE          6,708.42  +11.20
S&P 500        1,770.61  +23.46  Hang Seng    22,744.39 -136.64
SPI 200 Fut    5,464.00  +55.00  TRJCRB Index    274.39   +1.22

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     4.273  +0.000  US 10 YR Bond    2.751  +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.700  +0.000  US 30 YR Bond    3.848  +0.000

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.9376  0.9470  NZD US$         0.8246  0.8345
EUR US$          1.3357  1.3405  Yen US$          99.16   98.09

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1285.50          Silver (Lon)    21.700        
Gold (NY)       1288.60          Light Crude      94.60        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the
previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong
payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy
is stronger than previously thought.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.80
points, or 1.08 percent, at 15,761.78. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 23.46 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,770.61.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 61.90 points, or 1.60
percent, at 3,919.23.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's leading share index edged higher late on
Friday as much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data suggested
growth in the world's largest economy was gaining momentum.
    After an initial dip after the data release, Britain's FTSE
 bounced back to close 11.20 points higher, or 0.2
percent, at 6,708.42 points. The index has fallen roughly 1.7
percent since hitting a five-month high on Oct 30.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a one-month low on Friday
as investors refrained from taking risks ahead of a crucial U.S.
jobs report release later in the day.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to
14,086.80, after falling to 14,026.17 earlier, the lowest since
Oct 9. For the week, it fell 0.8 percent. 
    The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,176.42.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The dollar rose across the board on Friday after
a report showed an unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth in
October, lifting expectations the Federal Reserve may start
scaling back its massive stimulus before the end of the year.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, rose 0.5 percent to 81.242, with the
peak on the day a near two-month high of 81.482. 
    The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3362, having hit a
session low of $1.3316, according to Reuters data, still above a
seven-week low of $1.3295 struck on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after
stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations
about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its
bond-purchase program aimed at stimulating the economy.
    Ten-year benchmark note prices slid 1-10/32
while yields shot up to 2.75 percent from 2.60 percent on the
outlook that the Fed could trim bond purchases sooner than March
2014.
    Prices for the 30-year bond fell 1-14/32. Their
yields rose to 3.85 percent from 3.71 percent late on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold dropped 1.7 percent on Friday, notching its
biggest one-day fall in more than a month, as surprisingly
strong U.S. jobs data raised the prospect that the Federal
Reserve may soon decide to temper its bond-buying stimulus.
    Spot gold was down 1.7 percent at $1,285.06 an ounce
by 3:20 p.m. EST (2020 GMT). The metal fell 2.2 percent for the
week, its second consecutive weekly loss.
    U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled down
$23.90 at $1,284.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 5
percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper rose on Friday on solid imports of the metal
into top consumer China and better-than-expected U.S. jobs data,
but a resurgent dollar kept gains in check. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
untraded at the close, was last bid at $7,165 from a last bid of
$7,145 on Thursday. Copper has fallen 1 percent this week after
a near 1 percent rise last week, remaining firmly within a
$7,000-7,420 trading band since early August.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday
as traders covered short positions going into the weekend and
kept a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and
Iran over its nuclear program and renewed violence in Libya.
    In early trade, Brent hit a four-month low. But it
but surged nearly $2 per barrel higher to a high of $105.38. The
contract settled $1.66 per barrel higher at $105.12 after
trading as low as $102.98, the lowest since early July.  
    U.S. oil ended 40 cents higher at $94.60, after
dropping to a session low of $93.90.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
