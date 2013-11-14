FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on
Wednesday as strong results from Macy's lifted consumer
discretionary shares and investors bought stocks in anticipation
of remarks by Janet Yellen, who is likely to become the first
woman to lead the Federal Reserve.   
   The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.96 points, or
0.45 percent, to end at 15,821.63, a record close. The Dow also
hit an all-time intraday high of 15,822.98. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 14.31 points, or 0.81 percent, to
finish at 1,782.00, which was both a record closing high and an
all-time intraday high. 
   The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.66 points, or
1.16 percent, to close at 3,965.58. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index had its worst
one-day fall since mid-August on Wednesday, weighed down by
weaker financial stocks and the possibility the Bank of England
may raise interest rates earlier than forecast.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.4
percent, or 96.79 points, at 6,630.00 points - marking its
biggest one-day fall since declining 1.6 percent on Aug. 15.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up
0.68 percent at 14,665.75 on Thursday, while the broader Topix 
 gained 0.53 percent to 1,210.63. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Hang Seng Index to open up 0.9 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY -  Investors made short shrift of the dollar early in
Asia on Thursday after dovish comments from Fed Chairman-elect
Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank might not be near
scaling back its stimulus, sending Treasury yields lower. 
    The dollar index skidded to one-week lows at 80.740,
before steadying somewhat at 80.804. That saw the euro jump
towards $1.3500, pulling up from Wednesday's low of
$1.3390. 
   Against the yen, the greenback slid to 99.20 yen,
down from a two-month peak of 99.80 set just two days ago. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday after
Janet Yellen, who is likely to become the next Federal Reserve
chief, reinforced the market's view that the central bank will
maintain accommodative monetary polices for awhile longer. 
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes 
climbed 20/32 in price, yielding 2.699 percent. On Tuesday,
benchmark yields had hit their highest since mid-September. 
    U.S. 10-year Treasury futures last traded at 126-21/32 in
price, up 24/32.  
    The 30-year bond jumped 20/32 in price with a
yield of 3.820 percent.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains into a second session on
Thursday after Janet Yellen, likely the next chair of the
Federal Reserve, indicated the U.S. central bank would continue
to support the economy through its stimulus measures. 
    Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,285.00 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after snapping a four-day losing streak on
Wednesday by gaining nearly 1 percent. Other precious metals
also climbed. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rebounded on Wednesday from
three-month lows touched the session before after dovish
comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen soothed
concerns the United States could begin tapering its huge
bond-buying programme this year. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.56 percent to $7,019 a tonne by 0121 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session when it fell 2 percent. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic climbed
more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as support from Libyan
supply outages offset forecasts for increases in U.S.
stockpiles.
    Brent crude rose $1.18 a barrel to $106.99 by 1:17
p.m. EST (1817 GMT), and earlier reached $107.31. U.S. crude
 rose $1.23 to $94.27. The U.S. contract fell more than $2
a barrel Tuesday to a 4-1/2-month low.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
