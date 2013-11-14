New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(07:17 / 1817 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,355.43 +36.25 NZSX 50 4,927.18 +8.52 DJIA 15,863.34 +41.71 Nikkei 14,876.41 +309.25 NASDAQ 3,963.88 -1.70 FTSE 6,666.13 +36.13 S&P 500 1,788.55 +6.55 Hang Seng 22,649.15 +185.32 SPI 200 Fut 5,363.00 -2.00 TRJCRB Index 274.20 +0.71 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.161 -0.048 US 10 YR Bond 2.711 -0.039 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.750 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.807 -0.023 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9322 0.9346 NZD US$ 0.8284 0.8288 EUR US$ 1.3461 1.3465 Yen US$ 99.95 99.65 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1286.00 Silver (Lon) 20.780 Gold (NY) 1278.61 Light Crude 94.05 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P indexes climbed to fresh highs Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen told a Senate committee that the Fed's accommodative policies would continue as long as the economy remains fragile. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.95 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,864.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,788.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.27 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,963.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rebounded on Thursday, led higher by energy stocks after the Federal Reserve's Janet Yellen eased worries the U.S. central bank may start scaling back its stimulus programme this year. The FTSE 100 closed up 36.13 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,666.13. It had fallen sharply on Wednesday after the Bank of England gave a stronger forecast for the UK economy, bringing forward expectations of when interest rates will rise and sending sterling higher, hitting exporters. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average jumped 2.1 percent to a near six-month closing high on Thursday, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve vice chair Janet Yellen and data showing the Japanese economy notched up its fourth straight quarter of growth. The benchmark Nikkei gained 309.25 points to 14,876.41, its highest close since May 22. It is up 43 percent this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar pared its gains against the euro on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman nominee Janet Yellen defended the U.S. central bank's stimulus to spur growth. The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3463 after climbing to a five-day peak of $1.3497 earlier in the global trading day. It recovered much of the losses from the session low $1.3417 as Yellen spoke. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as views from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen at her Senate panel hearing on her nomination to head the U.S. central bank were perceived as bond friendly, stoking bids for government debt. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 13/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.702 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds were up 27/32 after gaining more than 1 point. Their yield fell to 3.779 percent, down 5 basis points from Wednesday's close. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday, extending its gains into a second session after the nominee for Federal Reserve chairman, Janet Yellen, defended the U.S. central bank's bold steps to spur growth, suggesting the massive bond-buying stimulus will continue. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,288.60 an ounce by 12:37 p.m. EST (1737 GMT), after snapping a four-day losing streak on Wednesday with a gain of nearly 1 percent. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $20 at $1,288.40 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish in line with its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper ended little changed on Thursday, near a three-month low, pressured by uncertainty over the timing of a scale-back in U.S. monetary stimulus, growing supply and poor economic data from Europe. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,992 a tonne, up marginally from $6,980 on Wednesday, after hitting an intra-day low of $6,940, its lowest since Aug. 7. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, and U.S. crude pared sharp losses on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep stimulus measures in place. Brent for December delivery traded up $1.56 to $108.68 a barrel at 1:01 p.m. EST (1801 GMT), breaking above its 200-day moving average for the first time in almost two weeks. The contract has rallied by more than 5 percent since hitting a 4-month low near $103 a barrel last week, supported by the supply outages in Libya. U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $94.21 a barrel, after settling up by 84 cents on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - -