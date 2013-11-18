New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(07:06 / 1806 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,384.66 -17.01 NZSX 50 4,892.04 -22.04 DJIA 16,004.21 +42.51 Nikkei 15,164.30 -1.62 NASDAQ 3,982.30 -3.67 FTSE 6,723.46 +30.02 S&P 500 1,798.29 +0.11 Hang Seng 23,660.06 +627.91 SPI 200 Fut 5,394.00 -4.00 TRJCRB Index 273.16 -1.17 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.174 -0.032 US 10 YR Bond 2.677 -0.030 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.735 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.764 -0.035 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9389 0.9403 NZD US$ 0.8362 0.8355 EUR US$ 1.3511 1.3491 Yen US$ 100.09 100.01 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1283.50 Silver (Lon) 20.640 Gold (NY) 1289.66 Light Crude 92.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 stalled after hitting record highs on Monday as investors kept their focus on economic stimulus prospects from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.36 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,004.06. The S&P 500 was unchanged at 1,798.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.739 points or 0.09 percent, to 3,982.229. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose slightly on Monday, lifted by a rally in Aberdeen Asset Management and ambitious economic reform plans in China, a key export market for some UK blue chips. The broader FTSE 100 rose 30.02 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,723.46 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei held steady near a six-month high on Monday as profit-taking in outperformers like Toyota Motor Corp and mobile operator KDDI Corp offset the gains in financials which were fuelled by recent strong quarterly results. The Nikkei ended flat at 15,164.30 after hitting a six-month high of 15,273.61 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The safe-haven dollar and yen fell on Monday after China announced its most sweeping economic and social reforms in nearly three decades, boosting investor appetite for higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to 80.688, pushing the euro up 0.2 percent to $1.3519. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices made narrow gains on Monday, supported by the prospect of "easy" monetary policy, but limited by investors' clear preference for riskier assets in light of that accommodation. Action in the U.S. Treasury market was comparatively subdued, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note up 4/32, leaving its yield at 2.695 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell on Monday as a rebound in equities dented bullion's safe-haven appeal, and lackluster physical buying prompted traders to cash in three days' gains. Spot gold was down 1.2 percent to $1,273.96 an ounce by 12:12 p.m. EST (1712 GMT). The metal had gained almost 2 percent in the last three days. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $13.90 an ounce to $1,273.50, with trading volume on track to finish below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper dipped near to three-month lows on Monday as expectations of a growing surplus of the metal and a lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in China's reform package offset a softer dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at $6,975 a tonne. It had fallen to a three-month low of $6,940 last Thursday and was last week's worst performer in the base metals complex. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil fell in choppy trading on Monday, as the perception of ample supplies outweighed expectations for strong demand due to a continued easy money policy in the United States. January Brent crude had fallen 17 cents to $108.33 a barrel at 12:13 p.m. EST (1713 GMT), after hitting a high of $108.73, six cents shy of the 50-day moving average. U.S. crude for December delivery was 4 cents lower at $93.80, after hitting a high of $94.30. The market has been consolidating around $94-$95 a barrel, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - -