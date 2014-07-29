FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Add Australian stock market trend, update numbers)
-----------------------(07:17 / 2117 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,588.44  +11.05  NZSX 50        5,165.56  -21.59
DJIA          16,912.11  -70.48  Nikkei         0,000.00   +0.00
NASDAQ         4,442.70   -2.21  FTSE           6,807.75  +19.68
S&P 500        1,969.95   -8.96  Hang Seng     24,640.53 +211.90
SPI 200 Fut    5,538.00   -1.00  TRJCRB Index     296.64   -1.67
Bonds                                                           
AU 10 YR Bond     3.432  -0.040  US 10 YR Bond     2.462  -0.029
NZ 10 YR Bond     4.240  -0.020  US 30 YR Bond     3.227  -0.036
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
AUD US$          0.9377  0.9395  NZD US$          0.8502  0.8512
EUR US$          1.3409  1.3428  Yen US$          102.09  101.98
Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1299.25          Silver (Lon)     20.640        
Gold (NY)       1303.99          Light Crude      101.04        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dropping in a
broad selloff as a weak outlook from courier company UPS weighed
on sentiment and pressured transportation stocks.
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.16 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 16,912.43, the S&P 500 lost 8.93
points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,969.98, and the Nasdaq Composite
 dropped 2.21 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,442.70.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged up on Tuesday,
lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at car and
plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook
comments.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent,
or 19.68 points, at 6,807.75 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Tokyo shares rose to a fresh six-month closing high
on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and robust earnings from blue
chips like Nissan Motor Co 7201.T, suggesting some sectors were
weathering the impact of a recent sales tax hike.
    The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its
highest close since late January.
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
46.37.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to have a cautious start
on Wednesday, following a decline on Wall Street. Yet, natural
resources stocks could offset losses as global miner BHP
Billiton gained 0.3 percent in its U.S. ADRs.
    Australia's share price index futures were steady
at 5,538.0, though it was a 50.4-point discount to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The
benchmark closed little changed in the last session.
    Newly listed Genworth Mortgage Insurance is due to
report its first earnings results.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar hit fresh eight-month highs
against the euro on Tuesday and advanced against the yen and
Swiss franc on expectations for positive U.S. economic data and
a potentially more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve.
    The euro was last down 0.22 percent against the U.S.
dollar at $1.3410, slightly above a fresh eight-month low of
$1.3402. The dollar was last up 0.27 percent against the
Japanese yen at 102.12, just under an earlier three-week
high of 102.15.
    The dollar was up 0.32 percent against the Swiss franc
 to trade at 0.9069 franc, just below an earlier
five-month high of 0.9074 franc.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices increased on Tuesday after
a new sale of five-year notes saw solid demand, and the U.S.
yield curve flattened to five-year lows ahead of a busy data
calendar and Federal Reserve meeting statement.
    Thirty-year bond yields fell as low as 3.22
percent, the lowest since June 7 of last year.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold turned lower on Tuesday as uncertainty
before a Federal Reserve policy meeting and key U.S. data later
this week pulled the metal back from a one-week high hit on the
back of violence in the Middle East and Ukraine.
    Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,297.40 an ounce
at 1429 GMT, having peaked at $1,312.10. U.S. gold was
down $5.20 at $1,298.10. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper prices slipped on Tuesday, as prospects of
growing supplies overshadowed encouraging signs of health in the
global economy, and zinc retreated after hovering near
three-year highs on expectations of a tightening market.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) closed down 0.56 percent at $7,080 a tonne.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with U.S. crude
leading the decline as a refinery fire in Kansas curbed demand
for benchmark WTI, while concerns over possible export
disruptions stemmed losses for global marker Brent.
    Brent crude was down 20 cents at $107.37 a barrel by
11:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT) after swinging between $107.13
and$108.05 earlier in the session.
    U.S. crude dropped $1 to $100.67 a barrel after
touching an intraday low of $100.37, the lowest since mid-July.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.