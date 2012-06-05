FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 5, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
 Stock Markets                                                  	
S&P/ASX 200    4,017.00   +20.0  NZSX 50        3,416.94  -35.05
 DJIA          12,101.46  -17.11  Nikkei         8,345.56 +49.93	
NASDAQ         2,760.01  +12.53  FTSE           5,260.19  -60.67	
S&P 500        1,278.18   +0.14  Hang Seng     18,372.58 +186.00	
SPI 200 Fut    4,019.00  +22.00  CRB Index        270.00   +1.69	
	
 Bonds                                                          	
US 10 YR Bond     1.5374  +0.013 US 30 YR Bond     2.587  +0.023	
	
Currencies                                   	
EUR US$          1.2530  1.2532  Yen US$           78.32   78.34	
	
 Commodities                                                    	
 Gold (Lon)      1621.81          Silver (Lon)     28.40        	
 Gold (NY)       1623.3           Light Crude      84.85        	
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.	
	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent
sharp losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and
weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.  	
       The Nasdaq ended higher, helped by gains in Amazon
, up 3.1 percent at $214.57.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.11
points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.14 of a point, or
0.01 percent, to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
rose 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,760.01.   	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    LONDON - British stocks were closed on Monday for a holiday.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average on Tuesday edged away
from the previous session's hefty losses, with investors
trimming bearish bets ahead of emergency talks by the Group of
Seven leading industrialized powers on the euro zone crisis.  	
    The Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 8,343.49, helped as
Canon Inc rose 3.6 percent after it said it plans to
buy back up to $640 million worth of its own shares. The camera
and printer maker was the top-weighted gainer and the most
heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    Hong Kong- Battered Hong Kong shares are set to open firmer
on Tuesday, partly on short-covering ahead of emergency G7 talks
on the euro zone debt crisis, though investors remain reluctant
to take on fresh positions amid an increasingly gloomy global
outlook.  	
   The Hang Seng index was set to open up just over 1
percent at 18,373.22. The China Enterprises index of top
locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.8
percent.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
    TOKYO - The euro edged up further from last week's two-year
low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare back their huge
bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the
Group of Seven financial policy makers.	
     The single currency also rose 0.3 percent to 98.22 yen
, rising further from Friday's 11-year low of 95.59
yen. 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TREASURIES 	
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as traders
took profits on a recent rally that last week pushed yields to
historic lows.  	
    Selling was limited, however, as a myriad of uncertainties
ahead for the global economy and monetary policy underpinned
some reluctance to sell lower-risk Treasuries.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Tuesday as oil and equities
gained ahead of emergency talks by the Group of Seven leading
industrialised powers, which will discuss the deepening problems
in the euro zone that threaten to spur a global economic
meltdown. 	
    Spot gold rose $1.15 ounce to $1,619.90 an ounce by
0032 GMT. Gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in
2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during
the debt crisis in Europe. U.S. gold futures for August 
rose $7.60 an ounce to $1,621.50 an ounce.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
    SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper bounced off its lowest level in
2012 on Tuesday on hopes that policymakers from the Group of
Seven leading industrialised powers will work out measures to
ease the euro zone debt crisis.  	
     The euro and equities clawed back from heavy losses as many
investors paused their selling of riskier assets ahead of an
emergency conference call among G7 finance chiefs later in the
session. The last-miniute talks underlined the heightened global
alarm about strains in the euro zone.	
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange regained 1.4 percent to 53,480 yuan
($8,400) a tonne, after hitting a fresh 2012 low of 52,330 yuan
on Monday. 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude prices rebounded for a second
straight session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on
support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading
economies will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt
crisis.  	
   Brent crude for July delivery rose 60 cents to $99.45
a barrel by 0047 GMT, adding to a 42-cent gain in the previous
session. Prices on Monday briefly hit a 16-month low of $95.63
before recovering.  	
   U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $84.65 a barrel.	
   For a full report, double click on 	
   - - - -	
	
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

0 : 0
