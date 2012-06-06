FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 6, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
 Stock Markets                                                  	
S&P/ASX 200    4,061.0     +7.0  NZSX 50        3,442.27  +21.47
 DJIA          12,127.95  +26.49  Nikkei         8,492.18 
+110.2	
NASDAQ         2,778.11  +18.10  FTSE           5,260.19  -60.67	
S&P 500        1,285.50   +7.32  Hang Seng     18,408.50 +149.47	
SPI 200 Fut    4,060.00   +6.00  CRB Index        270.38   +0.38	
	
Bonds                                                           	
US 10 YR Bond     1.5964  +0.024 US 30 YR Bond     2.655  +0.014	
	
Currencies                         	
EUR US$          1.2484  1.2489  Yen US$           78.80   78.84	
	
Commodities                                                     	
Gold (Lon)      1625.30          Silver (Lon)     28.78        	
Gold (NY)       1626.8          Light Crude       84.80        	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.	
	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some
ground from last week's selloff as investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis was overshadowed by data showing the U.S. 
services sector grew slightly faster than expected in May.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.42 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 12,127.88. The S&P 500 Index gained
7.32 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,285.50. The Nasdaq Composite
 added 18.10 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,778.11. 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday,
moving further from a six-month closing low on Monday after data
showed the U.S. services sector improved in May, helping to
offset concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.  	
    The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,425.80, heading
back above its five-day moving average near 8,417, while the
broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 709.33 after
falling below the 700-mark to a more than 28-year low on Monday.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are poised to start 0.5 percent
higher on Wednesday, recovering from 5-1/2 month lows reached
earlier this week, although worries about Europe, particularly
Spain, are likely to keep investors from making big bets.  	
   The Hang Seng index was set to open at 18,349.68. The
China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
firms was indicated to open flat.  	
   For a full report, double click on 	
   - - - -	
    	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
     SYDNEY - The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on
Wednesday, having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing
access to credit markets and finance ministers from major
economies took no immediate steps to assuage fears about
Europe's debt crisis.  	
   News that Moody's had downgraded a swathe of German and
Austrian banks hardly helped the market's fragile mood.   	
   The single currency retreated from Monday's high of $1.2542
to last trade at $1.2447. Keeping markets wary, the
latest business surveys indicated that all of the euro zone's
major economies are now in various states of decline.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TREASURIES 	
    NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped for a
second day on Tuesday as traders took profits from a recent
rally that pushed yields to historic lows late last week.  	
    The 30-year bond led the way down, falling
1-17/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, up from 2.56 percent
late Monday. Bond yields touched a record low of 2.51 percent on
Friday after the government reported much weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs growth last month.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Wednesday, supported by an
uptick in the euro as investors wait for a policy meeting by the
European Central Bank later in the day for clues on the next
step to fight the euro zone debt crisis.   	
     Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,618.94 an 	
ounce by 0025 GMT.U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
 gained 0.3 percent to $1,620.90 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
    SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Wednesday, its first trading
day this week, benefitting from a weaker dollar as investors
looked to the European Central Bank for a possible solution to
the euro zone debt crisis which has hurt raw material demand.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.4 percent to $7,390 a tonne by 0235 GMT, resuming trade after
a two-day holiday in the U.K.      	
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.7 percent to 53,860 yuan
($8,500) a tonne, gaining for a second straight session	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices dipped a penny in choppy trade
on Tuesday, while U.S. crude rose a second day as supportive
U.S. data countered pressure from another batch of weak euro
zone figures that reinforced concerns about future demand for
petroleum.      	
    Brent July crude dipped 1 cent to settle at $98.84 a
barrel, having fallen as low as $97.68, nowhere near Monday's
16-month low of $95.63.  	
    U.S. July crude edged up 31 cents to settle at
$84.29, falling only to $83.31 intraday, well above Monday's
$81.21 low. 
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
	
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
