India morning call-Global markets

---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,121 +59.0 NZSX 50 3,479.54 +14.46 DJIA 12,414.79 +286.84 Nikkei 8,641.31 +107.78 NASDAQ 2,844.72 +66.61 FTSE 5,384.11 +123.92 S&P 500 1,315.13 +29.63 Hang Seng 18,814.43 +293.90 SPI 200 Fut 4,122.00 +60.00 CRB Index 273.77 +3.39 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6337 -0.027 US 30 YR Bond 2.7188 -0.017 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2561 1.2564 Yen US$ 79.35 78.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1619.44 Silver (Lon) 29.22 Gold (NY) 1621.3 Light Crude 85.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updated with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 286.84 points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,844.72. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities posted their biggest one-day gain in six months on Wednesday, catching up with the rest of Europe after a four-day weekend on expectations that weak data and the deepening euro zone crisis may galvanise global policymakers into action. The FTSE 100 closed up 124.59 points, or 2.4 percent at 5,384.11, recovering from a six-month intraday low of 5,229.76 set on Friday before the long weekend in Britain. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average stepped up in early trade on Thursday, on track for its third straight day of gains on hopes for further monetary easing from the U.S. and concrete steps from Europe to resolve its debt crisis, with a weaker yen aiding exporters. The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,617.35, while the broader Topix index stepped up 1.2 percent to 726.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Thursday, helped by a 2.8 percent jump for Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc with investors cheered by hopes of a solution to Spanish banking woes. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.65 percent at 18,825.5. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.69 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro hovered near two-week high against the greenback early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks. Speculation of more stimulus from the U.S. central bank also helped bolster risk appetite. A top Fed official said a softening U.S. economy is getting close to a point where he would call for more stimulus action from the Fed to revive growth. The single currency last stood at $1.2568, with immediate resistance around $1.2600, followed by $1.2671, a level representing the 38.2 percent retracement of its May 1-June 1 fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as talk of more accommodation from major central banks fed a stock market rally and depressed investors' appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt. In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were trading 23/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.58 percent on Tuesday. Ten-year Treasury yields hit an all-time low of 1.44 percent on Friday after the government reported weaker-than-forecast May U.S. job growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose on Wednesday, with investors awaiting testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in front of a congressional committee, as expectations of more monetary stimulus ran high. Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,624.64 an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high of $1,640.50 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost 0.5 percent to $1,626.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose 0.6 percent on Thursday on cautious optimism that European leaders were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and as hopes rise for that the U.S. central bank will introduce measures to boost its economy. All eyes are on United States Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in front of a congressional committee later in the session for signals that the central bank will extend its current monetary stimulus programme. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $7,454.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 54,160 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, after ending the prior session 0.6 percent higher. - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rallied on Wednesday, with Brent returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a rescue of Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt crisis, and as a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary easing. Oil gained along with other commodities, which as a whole posted their biggest daily gain in more than three months as the news from Europe and the Fed encouraged investors to wade back into riskier assets. In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled at $100.64 a barrel, gaining $1.80, after hitting a session high of $101.39. It was Brent's second rise in three days. On Friday, Brent fell below $100 for the first time since October, which marked a 25 percent drop from its 2012 high of $128.40 posted in March. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)