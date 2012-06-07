FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 7, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
Stock Markets                                                   	
S&P/ASX 200    4,121      +59.0  NZSX 50        3,479.54  +14.46	
DJIA          12,414.79 +286.84  Nikkei         8,641.31 +107.78	
NASDAQ         2,844.72  +66.61  FTSE           5,384.11 +123.92	
S&P 500        1,315.13  +29.63  Hang Seng     18,814.43 +293.90	
SPI 200 Fut    4,122.00  +60.00  CRB Index        273.77   +3.39	
	
 Bonds                                                          	
US 10 YR Bond     1.6337  -0.027 US 30 YR Bond     2.7188 -0.017	
	
 Currencies                              	
EUR US$          1.2561  1.2564  Yen US$           79.35   78.38	
	
 Commodities                                                    	
Gold (Lon)      1619.44          Silver (Lon)     29.22        	
Gold (NY)       1621.3           Light Crude       85.43        
----------------------------------------------------------------	
Updated with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers	
	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P
500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's
troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a
rebound from recent selling.  	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 286.84
points, or 2.37 percent, at 12,414.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 29.63 points, or 2.30 percent, at 1,315.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 66.61 points, or 2.40
percent, at 2,844.72.          	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    LONDON - UK equities posted their biggest one-day gain in
six months on Wednesday, catching up with the rest of Europe
after a four-day weekend on expectations that weak data and the
deepening euro zone crisis may galvanise global policymakers
into action.  	
    The FTSE 100 closed up 124.59 points, or 2.4 percent
at 5,384.11, recovering from a six-month intraday low of
5,229.76 set on Friday before the long weekend in Britain. 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average stepped up in early trade on
Thursday, on track for its third straight day of gains on hopes
for further monetary easing from the U.S. and concrete steps
from Europe to resolve its debt crisis, with a weaker yen aiding
exporters. 	
    The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,617.35, while the broader 	
Topix index stepped up 1.2 percent to 726.80.      	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
     - - - -   	
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on
Thursday, helped by a 2.8 percent jump for Europe's largest
bank, HSBC Holdings Plc with investors cheered by
hopes of a solution to Spanish banking woes.  	
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.65 percent at
18,825.5. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.69 percent.  	
	
    - - - - 	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
    SYDNEY - The euro hovered near two-week high against the
greenback early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar
rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer
to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks.  	
   Speculation of more stimulus from the U.S. central bank also
helped bolster risk appetite. A top Fed official said a
softening U.S. economy is getting close to a point where he
would call for more stimulus action from the Fed to revive
growth. 	
     The single currency last stood at $1.2568, with immediate
resistance around $1.2600, followed by $1.2671, a level
representing the 38.2 percent retracement of its May 1-June 1
fall.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TREASURIES 	
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for the third day in
a row on Wednesday as talk of more accommodation from major
central banks fed a stock market rally and depressed investors'
appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.	
    In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields 	
were trading 23/32 lower in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from	
1.58 percent on Tuesday. Ten-year Treasury yields hit an 	
all-time low of 1.44 percent on Friday after the government 	
reported weaker-than-forecast May U.S. job growth.  	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
    SINGAPORE - Gold rose on Wednesday, with investors awaiting
testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in front
of a congressional committee, as expectations of more monetary
stimulus ran high.	
    Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,624.64 	
an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high of $1,640.50	
hit in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for
August delivery lost 0.5 percent to $1,626.40.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose 0.6 percent on Thursday on
cautious optimism that European leaders were seeking a solution
for ailing Spanish banks and as hopes rise for that the U.S.
central bank will introduce measures to boost its economy.  	
    All eyes are on United States Federal Reserve Chairman Ben 	
Bernanke's testimony in front of a congressional committee later	
in the session for signals that the central bank will extend its	
current monetary stimulus programme.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 	
rose 0.6 percent to $7,454.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after gaining	
0.7 percent on Wednesday. The most-active September copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.6
percent to 54,160 yuan ($8,500) a tonne, after ending the prior
session 0.6 percent higher.  	
 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
    NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rallied on  Wednesday, with
Brent returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a
rescue of Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt
crisis, and as a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more
monetary easing. 	
    Oil gained along with other commodities, which as a whole
posted their biggest daily gain in more than three months as the
news from Europe and the Fed encouraged investors to wade back
into riskier assets.	
    In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled at
$100.64 a barrel, gaining $1.80, after hitting a session high of
$101.39. It was Brent's second rise in three days. On Friday,
Brent fell below $100 for the first time since October, which
marked a 25 percent drop from its 2012 high of $128.40 posted in
March.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
	
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
