FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India morning call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2012 / 3:17 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a/m India Time)-----------------------

Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    4,122.0    -13.0  NZSX 50        3,472.39   +16.7
DJIA          12,741.82  -25.35  Nikkei         8,698.60 -22.42
NASDAQ         2,895.33  +22.53  FTSE           5,491.09  +12.28
S&P 500        1,344.78   +1.94  Hang Seng     19,370.93  -0.3
SPI 200 Fut    4,121.00  -14.00  CRB Index        273.62   +1.39

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.5721  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond    2.662  0.001

Currencies                         
EUR US$          1.2603  1.2603  Yen US$           78.96   79.00

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1627.95          Silver (Lon)     28.75        
Gold (NY)       1629.0          Light Crude       83.08        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a
rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's
debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.28
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,741.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,344.78.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.78
percent, at 2,895.33.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK equities closed slightly higher on Monday,
slipping off one-month highs as initial euphoria after Greek
elections reduced the chances of an imminent euro exit quickly
gave way to the realisation that the region's crisis is still
far from resolved. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2 percent, or 12.28 points, at
5,491.09, over 60 points below its earlier one-month intra-day
peak, but outperforming a 1.2 percent drop on the Euro STOXX 50
. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a
one-month high on Tuesday as initial enthusiasm over a victory
for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to persistent
concerns over Spain and its banking sector. 
    The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,701.31 after
rallying 1.8 percent on Monday to hit its highest closing level
since May 22. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on
Tuesday, as strength in defensive names outweighed weakness in
HSBC, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields the
latest flashpoints as the euro zone's debt woes lingered.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
19,451.2. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO-The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the
previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in
Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking
system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as
unsustainable.
     The euro stood at $1.2593, having tumbled from a
one-month high of $1.2748 in its worst showing in nearly three
weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK- U.S. Treasury debt prices mostly fell on Monday,
while long bonds gained in choppy trading and light volume, as
investors shrugged off Greece's election results and waited for
a Federal Reserve meeting this week for signs of new stimulus
measures.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
trading down 3/32 in price, their yields at 1.58 percent after
moving as high as 1.65 percent after the Greek election results
came in. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged down on Tuesday as equities gave up
some of the gains driven by enthusiasm over a weekend victory
for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections, and investors
shifted their focus to a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal
Reserve. 
    Spot gold eased 75 cents to $1,627.19 an ounce by
0034 GMT, having hit an intraday low of $1,625.54. On Monday,
bullion posted its seventh day of gains on lingering worries
about the debt crisis in Europe. 
    U.S. gold for August delivery added $1.50 an ounce 
to $1,628.50 an ounce
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper was steady on Tuesday, after ending
slightly down in the previous session when an early euphoria
over a victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties soon gave way to
worries about Spain's shaky finances and wider problems in the
global economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,520 a tonne by 0105 GMT after 
slipping less than a dollar on Monday. Prices hit a high of 
$7,615 in the prior session, the highest since May 30.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on M onday to 16-month
lows as pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading
expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains
derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in
Greece.
    Brent August crude fell $1.56 to settle at $96.05 a
barrel, having traded to a one-week peak at $99.50 before
retreating to $95.38.
    Brent's settlement and intraday low were the lowest for
front-month futures since January 2011. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Complied by Manoj Dharra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.