FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India morning call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2012 / 3:06 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    4,110.0   -12.0   NZSX 50        3,398.9  -10.467
DJIA          12,573.57 -250.82  Nikkei         8,776.98  -47.09
NASDAQ         2,859.09  -71.36  FTSE           5,566.36  -55.93
S&P 500        1,325.51  -30.18  Hang Seng     19,077.36 -192.07
SPI 200 Fut    4,011.00  -48.00  CRB Index        267.16   -5.75

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.6179  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.6890 +0.001

Currencies                                
EUR US$          1.2556  1.2558  Yen US$           80.23   80.26

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1562.69          Silver (Lon)      26.87        
Gold (NY)       1569.8           Light Crude       78.62        
----------------------------------------------------------------

Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted the worst day in three weeks
on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing manufacturing
growth worldwide threatened corporate profits.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.35
points, or 1.96 percent, at 12,573.04. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 30.19 points, or 2.23 percent, at
1,325.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36
points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.
    The day's decline was the worst since June 1 when the S&P
500 fell 2.5 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's leading share index dropped back on
Thursday, snapping a four-session winning streak on falls in
heavyweight commodity stocks which were hit by fresh signs of
economic weakness in China and concerns over growth in the
United States. 
    The FTSE 100 index closed down 55.93 points, or 1.0
percent, at 5,566.36 points, having added around 2.8 percent in
the previous four sessions. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent
on Friday as data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest
pace in 11 months in June added to concerns about weaker growth
in Europe and China. 
    The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent or 77.62 points by 
midmorning at 8,746.45. But it was holding above 8,714.78, the 
23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to six-month 
low on June 4. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares were poised to start lower on Friday, with
Chinese developer Evergrande slumping a further 4
percent after an 11.4 percent dive on Thursday after the company
was targeted by short seller research. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent
at 18,992.9. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 1.7 percent. 
     - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week
highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday, staying
buoyed following a long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of
the world's major banks by Moody's.
    The dollar index last traded at 82.316, having
rallied nearly 1 percent on Thursday. It rose as high as 82.398,
reaching levels last seen on June 13.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as data
pointed to a slowing U.S. economy, a day after the Federal
Reserve said it was ready to do more to help an increasingly
fragile recovery.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 1-10/32 in price
to yield 2.66 percent, down from 2.73 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold regained strength on Friday, but was
heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month after fears of a
global economic slowdown hit commodities and prompted investors
to seek safety in the U.S. dollar.  
     Spot gold added 67 cents to $1,566.09 an ounce by 
0023 GMT on bargain hunting. It had fallen 2.5 percent on 
Thursday -- its biggest one-day drop since late February after 
the Fed stopped short of launching another round of quantitative
easing. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper futures were steady on Friday, but
were headed for their seventh weekly loss in eight as a
faltering global economy dims the outlook for raw material
demand.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $$7,338.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after falling
2.7 percent in the prior session, its biggest single-day
percentage drop since mid-April. 
    Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday, holding off
what could have been another sell-off in Chinese markets in
response to the slide in global markets overnight
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil slid nearly 4 percent in heavy
trading on Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first
time in 18 months as weak economic data from China, the United
States and Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand. 
    In London, Brent futures for August delivery LCOc1 ended
down $3.46 at $89.23 a barrel, the lowest settlement for
front-month Brent since December 2010. It had dropped to a
session low of $88.90, also the lowest intraday price since
December 2010.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.