India morning call-Global markets

---------------(8:15 a.m India Time)--------------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 3,999 -34.0 NZSX 50 3,380.77 -20.347 DJIA 12,640.78 +67.21 Nikkei 8,690.92 -43.70 NASDAQ 2,892.42 +33.33 FTSE 5,450.65 -63.04 S&P 500 1,335.02 +9.51 Hang Seng 18,906.58 +9.13 SPI 200 Fut 4,014.00 +13.00 CRB Index 270.90 +0.81 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6126 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.685 +0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2518 1.2522 Yen US$ 79.71 79.74 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1584.04 Silver (Lon) 27.45 Gold (NY) 1585.1 Light Crude 79.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97 points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,502.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 56.26 points, or 1.95 percent, to 2,836.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON- Britain's benchmark share index closed at its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday, and looked poised for more falls, hit by global growth concerns and fading expectations of any near-term radical measures to resolve the euro zone crisis. The FTSE 100 index of UK blue chips ended down 63.04 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,450.65 points, its lowest close in nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Tuesday on growing concerns a European leaders summit this week will fail to make any significant progress in tackling the region's debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to creep lower at Tuesday's open, extending their run of losses into the fourth day, with Chinese oil majors among the biggest drags on benchmark indices. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 18,850.5. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. -- FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro was on the defensive near a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an upcoming European summit would produce nothing to solve the region's debt crisis. The euro fell to as low as $1.24713 on Monday, its lowest since June 12 and last stood at $1.2505, flat from late U.S. levels. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO- U.S. Treasuries prices were steady in Asia on Tuesday ahead of further supply this week, with the market expected to remain supported as investors remained sceptical about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis. The Treasury Department will offer $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday. It will follow that with $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held steady above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday after rising in the previous session on safe haven buying ahead of an important European summit this week, which is unlikely to produce substantial measure to solve the debt crisis. Spot gold hardly changed at $1,584.49 an ounce at 0022 GMT. Gold hit a lifetime high of about $1,920 in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper rose for a second session on Tuesday, supported by promising U.S. housing data that calmed worries about the state of the world's top economy, although thin volumes suggest caution ahead of the European Union Summit later this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $7,392.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt crisis. Short-covering late in the day helped Brent crude settle up slightly, by 3 cents at $91.01 a barrel, off earlier lows of $89.60. In late trading, the contract continued to gain, and was up 40 cents at $91.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)