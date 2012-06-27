India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,534.67 +32.09 Nikkei 8,664.2 +0.21 NASDAQ 2,854.06 +17.9 FTSE 5446.96 -3.69 S&P 500 1,319.99 +6.27 Hang Seng 19,119.03 +137.19 SPI 200 Fut 3,996.00 +13.00 CRB Index 272.76 +1.86 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6228 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.695 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2503 1.2504 Yen US$ 79.41 79.43 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1572.85 Silver (Lon) 27.12 Gold (NY) 1573.8 Light Crude 79.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light as the outlook remained clouded by doubts ahead of yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 32.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,535.13. The S&P 500 Index gained 6.32 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,320.04. The Nasdaq Composite rose 17.90 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,854.06. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares dipped into negative territory in a lacklustre session on Tuesday, hampered by banking stocks, with market movements likely to remain muted ahead of a summit of European leaders later in the week. The FTSE 100 ended down 3.69 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,446.96, steadying after a three-day sell-off which saw it shed around 3 percent, having vacillated between positive and negative territory in a tight 40-point range on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat by Wednesday's midday break as losses among a slew of blue-chip companies going ex-dividend were balanced by massive gains for a few speculative stocks as uncertainty reigned ahead of an EU summit on Thursday. The Nikkei was flat at 8,664.20 after dipping in and out of negative territory, while the broader Topix was 0.1 percent higher at 739.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start flat on Wednesday and are likely to be confined to recent trading ranges, with strength in defensive names helping to offset weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc and PetroChina Co Ltd. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.04 percent at 18,990.17. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start down 0.15 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro inched lower on Wednesday and held near a two-week low hit the previous day, as hopes faded that a European summit would deliver concrete measures to ease the region's sovereign debt crisis. The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2485, inching back in the direction of Tuesday's trough of $1.24413 on trading platform EBS, which was the euro's lowest level since June 8. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors pushed for price concessions in auctions of new debt this week, although safe-haven flows limited the session's losses. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.64 percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Monday and near the mid-point of a trade range that has held since early this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed around $1,571 a n ounce on Wednesday after falling in the previous session on worries that a global economic slowdown triggered by a worsening debt crisis in Europe could prompt investors to turn to the safety of the U.S. dollar. Gold hardly moved at $1,571.89 an ounce by 0028 GMT, having hit a low around $1,567 o n Tuesday following the release of U.S. consumer confidence data, For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper dropped on Wednesday, snapping two straight days of gains, as investors shied away from riskier assets on growing conviction a European summit this week will fail to resolve the region's intractable debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3 percent to $7,335.50 a tonne by 0126 GMT. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.1 percent to 53,580 yuan($8,400) a tonne, stretching losses to a fourth session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel Tuesday, widening the premium against U.S. crude as a growing strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies. In London, Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.01 to settle at $93.02 a barrel. Trading picked up considerably late in the session, pushing up Brent to a session high of $93.17, highest since June 20. U.S. August crude settled up 15 cents at $79.36, after being down most of the session, having fallen to a low of $78.36 early, then gaining in late trade as U.S. stocks rose. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)