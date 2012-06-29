India morning call-Global markets

-----------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,627.01 +92.34 Nikkei 8,862.90 -11.21 NASDAQ 2,875.32 +21.26 FTSE 5,493.06 -30.86 S&P 500 1,331.85 +11.86 Hang Seng 19,460.87 +444.54 SPI 200 Fut 4,039.00 +27.00 CRB Index 275.20 +2.44 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6142 +0.032 US 30 YR Bond 2.703 +0.023 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2586 1.259 Yen US$ 79.30 79.31 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1573.50 Silver (Lon) 26.835 Gold (NY) 1571.78 Light Crude 80.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health insurers. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 24.75 points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,602.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,329.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.83 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,849.49. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Banking shares dragged Britain's FTSE 100 into the red on Thursday, battered by concerns over the financial impact of an investigation into the fixing of interbank lending rates which has already engulfed Barclays. Barclays slumped 15.5 percent in its worst daily fall since 2009, with four times the usual number of shares traded. . Banks as a whole slashed 29 points off the FTSE 100 . The benchmark blue-chip index closed down 0.6 percent, or 30.86 points, at 5,493.06. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Friday after the first day of an EU summit was marred by disagreement over measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and risk appetite waned after Thursday's robust gains. The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,842.51, leaving it 12.3 percent down so far in the second quarter, which ends later on Friday, wiping out much of the first-quarter's 19.3 percent surge, the biggest first-quarter gain in 24 years. The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 745.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong-shares are set to start higher on Friday, helped by strength in mainland Chinese companies on the last trading day of a month that has seen the sector underperform and limit gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.15 percent at 18,996.57. It is currently up 2 percent in June. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.13 percent. It is down 3.5 percent this month. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on Friday as investors awaited more news from a summit of European leaders amid already diminished expectations that it will yield any concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis immediately. The single currency traded at $1.2439, having reached $1.2407 overnight -- its lowest since June 4. Against the yen, the euro also plumbed a three-week low around 98.34, before recovering a bit of ground to 98.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with a bid for safe havens proving a mainstay as European Union leaders began a summit divided over how to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 9/32 higher in price to yield 1.59 percent, down from 1.62 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up in quiet trading on Wednesday, as many bullion investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting news from a European Union summit to address the region's debt crisis. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,575.16 an ounce by 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $3.50 at $1,578.40 an ounce. Trading volume was about half its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver fell 0.6 percent to $26.92 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper rose on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and assurances by Beijing that top metals consumer China will meet it GDP growth target for the year, but the contract is still on track for its worst quarter since the third quarter of 2011. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $7,413.25 per tonne by 0114 GMT, after losing 0.3 percent in the prior session. It is down over 12 percent on the quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global growth prospects. In London, Brent crude oil futures for August settled $2.14 lower at $91.36 a barrel, after a session low of $90.88. U.S. August crude fell to an eight-month low, closing at $77.69 a barrel, down $2.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)