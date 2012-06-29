FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 29, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:25 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,627.01  +92.34  Nikkei         8,862.90  -11.21
NASDAQ         2,875.32  +21.26  FTSE           5,493.06  -30.86
S&P 500        1,331.85  +11.86  Hang Seng     19,460.87 +444.54
SPI 200 Fut    4,039.00  +27.00  CRB Index        275.20   +2.44

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.6142  +0.032 US 30 YR Bond     2.703 +0.023

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2586  1.259  Yen US$           79.30   79.31

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1573.50          Silver (Lon)     26.835        
Gold (NY)       1571.78          Light Crude       80.52       
----------------------------------------------------------------

    Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Update
with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp
losses late in the session on talk of progress by European
leaders in easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme
Court ruling upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large
health insurers. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 24.75
points, or 0.20 percent, to 12,602.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 2.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,329.04. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.83 points, or 0.90
percent, to 2,849.49. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Banking shares dragged Britain's FTSE 100 into the
red on Thursday, battered by concerns over the financial impact
of an investigation into the fixing of interbank lending rates
which has already engulfed Barclays. 
   Barclays slumped 15.5 percent in its worst daily fall since
2009, with four times the usual number of shares traded. . 
     Banks as a whole slashed 29 points off the FTSE 100
. The benchmark blue-chip index closed down 0.6 percent,
or 30.86 points, at 5,493.06.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade
on Friday after the first day of an EU summit was marred by
disagreement  over measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis,
and risk appetite waned after Thursday's robust gains.
    The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,842.51, leaving it 12.3
percent down so far in the second quarter, which ends later on
Friday, wiping out much of the first-quarter's 19.3 percent
surge, the biggest first-quarter gain in 24 years.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 745.48.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong-shares are set to start higher on Friday, helped
by strength in mainland Chinese companies on the last trading
day of a month that has seen the sector underperform and limit
gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.15 percent
at 18,996.57. It is currently up 2 percent in June. The China
Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in
Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.13 percent. It is down 3.5
percent this month. 
    - - - -  

    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on
Friday as investors awaited more news from a summit of European
leaders amid already diminished expectations that it will yield
any concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis immediately. 
   The single currency traded at $1.2439, having reached
$1.2407 overnight -- its lowest since June 4. Against the yen,
the euro also plumbed a three-week low around 98.34,
before recovering a bit of ground to 98.75. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with a
bid for safe havens proving a mainstay as European Union leaders
began a summit divided over how to resolve the euro zone's debt
crisis.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 9/32 
higher in price to yield 1.59 percent, down from 1.62 percent 
late Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold edged up in quiet trading on Wednesday, as
many bullion investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting news
from a European Union summit to address the region's debt
crisis.  
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,575.16 an ounce by
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). 
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$3.50 at $1,578.40 an ounce. Trading volume was about half its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. 
    Silver fell 0.6 percent to $26.92 an ounce. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper rose on Friday, helped by a weaker
dollar and assurances by Beijing that top metals consumer China
will meet it GDP growth target for the year, but the contract is
still on track for its worst quarter since the third quarter of
2011.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was up 0.4 percent at $7,413.25 per tonne by 0114 GMT, after 
losing 0.3 percent in the prior session. It is down over 12 
percent on the quarter. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on
Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance
since the 2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit
will not find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis,
stifling global growth prospects.
    In London, Brent crude oil futures for August 
settled $2.14 lower at $91.36 a barrel, after a session low of
$90.88. 
   U.S. August crude fell to an eight-month low, closing
at $77.69 a barrel, down $2.52.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
