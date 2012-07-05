FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
July 5, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,943.82  +72.43  Nikkei         9,096.60  -7.57
NASDAQ         0,000.00   +0.00  FTSE           5,684.47  -3.26
S&P 500        1,374.02   +8.51  Hang Seng     19,614.30  -94.85
SPI 200 Fut    4,142.00   +0.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.5987  -0.029 US 30 YR Bond     2.7160 -0.024

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.2525  1.2529  Yen US$           79.85   79.89

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1617.31          Silver (Lon)     28.22        
Gold (NY)       1617.9           Light Crude      87.01      
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in thin trade
on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited
central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in
fresh economic stimulus.
    London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,684.47 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on
Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a policy decision
later in the day by the European Central Bank and as the Nikkei
edges closer to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average.
    The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,124, just shy of 
the 75-day average of 9,159, while the broader Topix index 
 also gained 0.3 percent to 780.75.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on
Thursday, helped by gains in telecommunications and energy
heavyweights, although trading is expected to be light ahead of
a central bank policy meeting in Europe. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.24 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index was indicated to open
up 0.13 percent. 

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday,
struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank. 
   The single currency traded at $1.2522 early in Asia,
having fallen around 0.7 percent on Wednesday in trading made
subdued by a U.S. holiday. Surveys showing all of Europe's
biggest economies are in recession or heading there added to the
gloom. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold held steady around $1,615 an ounce on
Thursday, as the anticipation of a rate cut by the European
Central Bank offset the impact of a stronger dollar.     
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.79 an ounce 
by 0020 GMT. 
    U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
edged down 0.4 percent to $1,615.60.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - Copper edged down on Thursday on caution ahead of
a meeting later in the session by the European Central Bank,
which is expected to cut interest rates to a record low, though
additional measures may be needed to support metals. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.1 percent to $7,719.25 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after
falling 1.2 percent in the prior session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    LONDON - Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel
on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new
evidence of grim economic conditions in Europe offset
expectations of fresh stimulus measures. 
    One day after surging more than 3 percent amid one of the
biggest commodity-sector rallies ever, August Brent crude
 fell 91 cents to settle at $99.77 a barrel. NYMEX crude
dipped 60 cents to $87.06 a barrel by 1745 GMT, with volumes
thinned by the U.S. Independence Day holiday. 

    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
