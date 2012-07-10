FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
July 10, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

India morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

-------------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,736.29  -36.18  Nikkei         8,920.56 +23.68
NASDAQ         2,931.77   -5.56  FTSE           5,627.33  -35.30
S&P 500        1,352.46   -2.22  Hang Seng     19,385.01 -43.08
SPI 200 Fut    4,100.00  +10.00  CRB Index        292.70   +5.78

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.5134   0.000 US 30 YR Bond     2.6209 -0.001

Currencies                        
EUR US$          1.2293  1.2295  Yen US$           79.51 79.56

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1584.99          Silver (Lon)     27.24        
Gold (NY)       1585.6           Light Crude      84.88        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, fueled by weak
economic data in Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe,
underscored by climbing Spanish and Italian bond yields.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.03
points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,736.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,352.46.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.56 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,931.77.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Commodity stocks led Britain's top share index
lower on Monday as equities' bright start to the third-quarter
continued to fade against a backdrop of waning global growth and
as investors geared themselves up for the earnings season. 
   London's blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or
0.6 percent at 5,627.33 , and is now 1.8 percent lower than the
second-half intraday high hit on Thursday as the early
third-quarter rally showed signs of flagging. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday
after three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting
Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone
for the market.
    For a full report, double click on
three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting Chinese
trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for the
market.
For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday,
recovering part of Monday's losses ahead of the release of China
trade data expected later in the day that could stoke concerns
that policy easing has failed to head off hard landing risks for
the country's economy. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.39 percent
at 19,504.42. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on
Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on
the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions
ahead of China trade figures.
    The euro traded at $1.2320, having on Monday slid as
far as $1.2225 -- a low not seen since mid-2010. It remained
within sight of the 2010 trough around $1.1876.  
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
     NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday and
benchmark yields fell, hovering just above historic lows, on
bets that the Federal Reserve will embark on large-scale bond
purchases to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy.
     Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last 
traded up 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.52 percent, down 3 
basis points from late on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Tuesday, retaining
gains from the previous session, while investors waited for
China trade data for clues on the health of the world's
second-biggest economy.
    Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an ounce 
by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the previous 
session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI - London copper steadied on Tuesday, trading
within narrow ranges as traders closed positions ahead of key
China trade data due later in the session and GDP figures
expected later this week. 
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up just $1 to $7,561 per tonne by 0129 GMT, after rising 
0.4 percent on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     TOKYO - Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as
Norway's government intervened in a labor strike and ordered a
last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil
industry. 
    Brent fell $1.62 to $98.70 a barrel by 0939 GMT
after settling up $2.13 on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

