India morning Call-Global markets

-------------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,736.29 -36.18 Nikkei 8,920.56 +23.68 NASDAQ 2,931.77 -5.56 FTSE 5,627.33 -35.30 S&P 500 1,352.46 -2.22 Hang Seng 19,385.01 -43.08 SPI 200 Fut 4,100.00 +10.00 CRB Index 292.70 +5.78 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5134 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.6209 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2293 1.2295 Yen US$ 79.51 79.56 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1584.99 Silver (Lon) 27.24 Gold (NY) 1585.6 Light Crude 84.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, fueled by weak economic data in Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by climbing Spanish and Italian bond yields. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,736.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,352.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,931.77. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Commodity stocks led Britain's top share index lower on Monday as equities' bright start to the third-quarter continued to fade against a backdrop of waning global growth and as investors geared themselves up for the earnings season. London's blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,627.33 , and is now 1.8 percent lower than the second-half intraday high hit on Thursday as the early third-quarter rally showed signs of flagging. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for the market. Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, with investors awaiting Chinese trade data due later in the day that could set the tone for the market. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, recovering part of Monday's losses ahead of the release of China trade data expected later in the day that could stoke concerns that policy easing has failed to head off hard landing risks for the country's economy. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.39 percent at 19,504.42. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro hovered above two-year lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of China trade figures. The euro traded at $1.2320, having on Monday slid as far as $1.2225 -- a low not seen since mid-2010. It remained within sight of the 2010 trough around $1.1876. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday and benchmark yields fell, hovering just above historic lows, on bets that the Federal Reserve will embark on large-scale bond purchases to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last traded up 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.52 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Tuesday, retaining gains from the previous session, while investors waited for China trade data for clues on the health of the world's second-biggest economy. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,586.19 an ounce by 0041 GMT, after snapping two days of losses in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper steadied on Tuesday, trading within narrow ranges as traders closed positions ahead of key China trade data due later in the session and GDP figures expected later this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up just $1 to $7,561 per tonne by 0129 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday as Norway's government intervened in a labor strike and ordered a last-minute settlement to prevent a full closure of its oil industry. Brent fell $1.62 to $98.70 a barrel by 0939 GMT after settling up $2.13 on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)