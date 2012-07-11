India morning call-Global markets

-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,653.12 -83.17 Nikkei 8,825.19 -32.54 NASDAQ 2,902.33 -29.44 FTSE 5,664.07 +36.74 S&P 500 1,352.46 -2.22 Hang Seng 19,371.68 -27.92 SPI 200 Fut 4,100.00 +10.00 CRB Index 288.65 -4.06 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5117 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.6137 +0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2262 1.2265 Yen US$ 79.34 79.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1574.20 Silver (Lon) 26.98 Gold (NY) 1574.4 Light Crude 84.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for the fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 83.17 points, or 0.65 percent, at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.44 points, or 1.00 percent, at 2,902.33. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A recovery in beaten-down financial stocks pushed Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday, although volumes were thin, indicating a lack of conviction in the rally due to fears over the euro zone debt crisis and the weak global economy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.7 percent, or 36.74 points, at 5,664.07 points, recovering from two consecutive days of losses that took more than 1.1 percentage points off the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest so far this month on Wednesday after revenue warnings from U.S. companies including engine maker Cummins Inc heightened fears of a global slowdown already stirred by weak economic data. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,802.01, on track to decline for a fifth straight session and close to testing key support at its 25-day moving average around 8,772. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, with Chinese plays weak following a series of profit warnings and with investors expecting more disappointing macroeconomic data out of China later this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.7 percent at 19,264.6. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the region's debt crisis. The euro was changing hands at $1.2253, with Monday's EBS two-year low of $1.2225 in sight, opening the way to a test of $1.20 support. If that level is breached, the pair could move to test its June 2010 low of $1.1875. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORKY- U.S. government debt prices edged up on Tuesday as safe-haven bids on nagging concerns about Europe's fiscal woes and the struggling U.S. economy offset new debt sales by the Treasury. The Treasury sold $32 billion in new three-year notes on Tuesday at a high yield of 3.67 percent, the first in $66 billion in sales scheduled for this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Spot gold edged up on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more progress on resolving the region's debt crisis. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,571.19 an ounce by 0037 GMT, rebounding from a 1.4-percent fall on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper edged up on short-covering on Wednesday as investors closed positions and stuck to short-term trading strategies ahead of this week's China GDP data, which may shed more light on the health of the world's second largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up just 0.3 percent to $7,511.75 per tonne by 0109 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on Tuesday after Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and data showed China imported less crude oil in June than the previous month. Brent crude dropped back under $100 a barrel after Norway's government late on Monday ordered a settlement in a dispute between striking oil workers and employers. The deal prevented cutting off more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, natural gas liquids and condensate. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)