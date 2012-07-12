FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
July 12, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(.)
----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,604.53  -48.59  Nikkei         8,765.38  -85.62
NASDAQ         2,887.98  -14.35  FTSE           5,664.48   +0.41
S&P 500        1,341.45   -0.02  Hang Seng     19,396.36  +23.51
SPI 200 Fut    4,065.00   +1.00  CRB Index        290.79   +2.15

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
 US 10 YR Bond     1.499  -0.015 US 30 YR Bond     2.611  +0.009

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2237  1.2240  Yen US$           79.48   79.53

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1571.44          Silver (Lon)     26.96
Gold (NY)       1571.9           Light Crude      85.74
----------------------------------------------------------------

Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday
as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed
policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but
that conditions might need to worsen first.
    The S&P 500 ended unchanged, breaking a four-day losing
streak, after paring losses into the close. Technology and
industrials led the S&P's losers, as the market was hit by a
number of high-profile earnings warnings in recent days.
   The Dow Jones industrial average shed 48.59 points, or
0.38 percent, to end at 12,604.53. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX dipped just 0.02 of a point to finish at 1,341.45.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 14.35 points, or 0.49
percent, to close at 2,887.98. It was a fifth day of losses for
the Dow.   
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat in low volume
on Wednesday, with investors uncertain about the future path for
equities due to concerns over global growth and corporate
earnings. 
   The FTSE 100 was up 0.41 points, or 0.01 percent, at
5,664.48, having swung in a 50 point arc during the session, on
volume of less than 65 percent of the 90-day daily average. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched down in early
trade on Thursday ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy
meeting, with the central bank expected to hold off on further
policy easing despite slowing global growth.
    The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,817.18, while the 
broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 737.85, with 
trading thin ahead of the BOJ announcement expected around 
midday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with
Chinese banks among the biggest drags on benchmark indices ahead
of second-quarter China GDP data on Friday that is expected to
show the weakest growth in at least three years. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent
at 19,356.8. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed
the euro to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve
meeting showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for
now.
    That sent the dollar index soaring to a two-year high of
83.61, before it steadied at 83.47, while the euro licked
its wounds at $1.2245 after being hammered to its lowest
level in two years at 1.2212. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell
to near-record lows o n Wednesday after a $21 billion sale of
new notes drew huge demand from investors that buy directly from
the government.
     Prices were volatile, with 10-year note yields 
dipping as low as 1.45 percent, only one basis point higher than
their record low, immediately after the auction. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday, as
investors remained cautious after meeting minutes showed the
Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary stimulus
until U.S. economic conditions weakened further.   
     Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,575.29 an ounce by 
0036 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery 
traded little changed at $1,575.50. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper edged down on Thursday, dropping for a fifth
session out of seven, as uncertainty the U.S. Federal Reserve
would launch more stimulus measures soured market sentiment,
with prices in tight ranges on caution before China's GDP data. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
inched down just 0.2 percent to $7,525 per tonne by 0153 GMT, 
after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
     NEW YORK- Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending
more than 2 percent higher after a volatile session despite a
mixed message from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for
more easing policies, but only if the economy weakens further. 
   In London, Brent crude for August delivery settled at
$100.23 a barrel, up $2.26, after hitting an intraday high of
$100.50. In post-settlement trading, the contract further
extended the day's high to $100.83.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
