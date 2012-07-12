India morning call-Global markets

(.) ----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,604.53 -48.59 Nikkei 8,765.38 -85.62 NASDAQ 2,887.98 -14.35 FTSE 5,664.48 +0.41 S&P 500 1,341.45 -0.02 Hang Seng 19,396.36 +23.51 SPI 200 Fut 4,065.00 +1.00 CRB Index 290.79 +2.15 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.499 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.611 +0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2237 1.2240 Yen US$ 79.48 79.53 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1571.44 Silver (Lon) 26.96 Gold (NY) 1571.9 Light Crude 85.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first. The S&P 500 ended unchanged, breaking a four-day losing streak, after paring losses into the close. Technology and industrials led the S&P's losers, as the market was hit by a number of high-profile earnings warnings in recent days. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 48.59 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 12,604.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dipped just 0.02 of a point to finish at 1,341.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 14.35 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 2,887.98. It was a fifth day of losses for the Dow. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat in low volume on Wednesday, with investors uncertain about the future path for equities due to concerns over global growth and corporate earnings. The FTSE 100 was up 0.41 points, or 0.01 percent, at 5,664.48, having swung in a 50 point arc during the session, on volume of less than 65 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched down in early trade on Thursday ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the central bank expected to hold off on further policy easing despite slowing global growth. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,817.18, while the broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 737.85, with trading thin ahead of the BOJ announcement expected around midday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with Chinese banks among the biggest drags on benchmark indices ahead of second-quarter China GDP data on Friday that is expected to show the weakest growth in at least three years. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent at 19,356.8. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now. That sent the dollar index soaring to a two-year high of 83.61, before it steadied at 83.47, while the euro licked its wounds at $1.2245 after being hammered to its lowest level in two years at 1.2212. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to near-record lows o n Wednesday after a $21 billion sale of new notes drew huge demand from investors that buy directly from the government. Prices were volatile, with 10-year note yields dipping as low as 1.45 percent, only one basis point higher than their record low, immediately after the auction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday, as investors remained cautious after meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary stimulus until U.S. economic conditions weakened further. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,575.29 an ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded little changed at $1,575.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper edged down on Thursday, dropping for a fifth session out of seven, as uncertainty the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures soured market sentiment, with prices in tight ranges on caution before China's GDP data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down just 0.2 percent to $7,525 per tonne by 0153 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Crude oil futures surged on Wednesday, ending more than 2 percent higher after a volatile session despite a mixed message from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may opt for more easing policies, but only if the economy weakens further. In London, Brent crude for August delivery settled at $100.23 a barrel, up $2.26, after hitting an intraday high of $100.50. In post-settlement trading, the contract further extended the day's high to $100.83. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)