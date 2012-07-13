India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,573.27 -31.26 Nikkei 8,715.79 -4.22 NASDAQ 2,866.19 -21.79 FTSE 5,608.25 -56.23 S&P 500 1,334.76 -6.69 Hang Seng 19,060.94 +35.83 SPI 200 Fut 4,038.00 +0.00 CRB Index 290.27 -0.52 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.4676 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.5529 -0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2198 1.2201 Yen US$ 79.34 79.36 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1569.49 Silver (Lon) 27.16 Gold (NY) 1569.5 Light Crude 85.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 31.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,573.27 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 6.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,334.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.79 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 2,866.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index dropped on weak volume on Thursday to post its biggest daily fall in nearly three weeks as growth concerns and fading hopes for near-term U.S. monetary stimulus hit investor sentiment. The FTSE 1000 closed down 56.23 points, or 1 percent, at 5,608.25, extending gains later in the session as U.S. stocks fell, on track for their sixth consecutive daily fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average held flat on Friday morning, though it looks fragile on charts after a break below a major support level the previous day: China's GDP data due around 0200 GMT is now seen holding the key. The Nikkei average was little changed at 8,717.25, though sentiment remained fragile after it pierced below its 25-day moving average on Thursday, when it fell 1.5 percent in the sixth consecutive day of decline. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong and China shares rose on Friday after China's second quarter gross domestic product growth came in line with the forecast 7.6 percent, the slowest pace since the January-March quarter of 2009. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 0207 GMT, powered by China plays. The China Enterprises Index was up 1.2 percent. Onshore Chinese markets also firmed, with the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5 percent and the large cap-focused CSI300 Index up 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro came close to testing a two-year trough versus the greenback on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery market already bracing for a weak reading on China's economy. The euro fell around 30 pips to a session low at $1.2181 on the ratings news, coming close to the overnight trough of $1.2166 -- a level not seen since mid-2010. Immediate support is expected around $1.2151, the June 29, 2010 low, ahead of the 2010 trough of $1.1876. It last stood at $1.2197. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Thursday as worries over Europe's debt crisis and its possible repercussions on the global economy fed safe-haven buying, pushing benchmark yields near historic lows. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.52 percent late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold ticked lower on Friday, remaining on course for a second consecutive week of losses as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a lack of signs on imminent stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed the dollar. Spot gold had inched down 0.1 percent to $1,568.70 an ounce by 0006 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged down on Friday as investors closed positions on caution ahead of data on China's second-quarter growth that markets fear could be its slowest in more than three years. The data is due around 0200 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.3 percent to $7,535 per tonne by 0101 GMT, after rising 0.2 percent on Thursday, on track to end the week up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Brent crude futures climbed above $101 a barrel on Thursday, as the U.S. government's announcement that it was tightening sanctions against Iran sparked a rally back from early losses on global economic worries. In London, Brent crude futures for August delivery settled at $101.07 a barrel, up 84 cents. It shot up to a session high of $101.36 a barrel, moving toward its 50-day average of $101.86. In early trade, it fell to a session low of $98.51. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)