Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
#Financials
July 13, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,573.27  -31.26  Nikkei         8,715.79 -4.22
NASDAQ         2,866.19  -21.79  FTSE           5,608.25 -56.23
S&P 500        1,334.76   -6.69  Hang Seng     19,060.94 +35.83
SPI 200 Fut    4,038.00   +0.00  CRB Index        290.27   -0.52

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.4676  -0.01  US 30 YR Bond     2.5529 -0.009

Currencies                          
EUR US$          1.2198  1.2201  Yen US$           79.34   79.36

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1569.49          Silver (Lon)     27.16        
Gold (NY)       1569.5           Light Crude       85.86    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more
warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter &
Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average shed 31.26 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 12,573.27 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index shed 6.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to
1,334.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.79 points,
or 0.75 percent, to close at 2,866.19. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index dropped on weak volume on
Thursday to post its biggest daily fall in nearly three weeks as
growth concerns and fading hopes for near-term U.S. monetary
stimulus hit investor sentiment.
    The FTSE 1000 closed down 56.23 points, or 1
percent, at 5,608.25, extending gains later in the session as
U.S. stocks fell, on track for their sixth consecutive
daily fall.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average held flat on Friday
morning, though it looks fragile on charts after a break below a
major support level the previous day: China's GDP data due
around 0200 GMT is now seen holding the key. 
    The Nikkei average was little changed at 8,717.25,
though sentiment remained fragile after it pierced below its
25-day moving average on Thursday, when it fell 1.5 percent in
the sixth consecutive day of decline.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong and China shares rose on Friday after
China's second quarter gross domestic product growth came in
line with the forecast 7.6 percent, the slowest pace since the
January-March quarter of 2009. 
    The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 0207 GMT,
powered by China plays. The China Enterprises Index was
up 1.2 percent.  
   Onshore Chinese markets also firmed, with the Shanghai
Composite Index up 0.5 percent and the large cap-focused
CSI300 Index up 0.7 percent. 
   - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro came close to testing a two-year trough
versus the greenback on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit
rating by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery
market already bracing for a weak reading on China's economy.
    The euro fell around 30 pips to a session low at $1.2181
 on the ratings news, coming close to the overnight trough
of $1.2166 -- a level not seen since mid-2010. Immediate support
is expected around $1.2151, the June 29, 2010 low, ahead of the
2010 trough of $1.1876. It last stood at $1.2197.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Thursday as
worries over Europe's debt crisis and its possible repercussions
on the global economy fed safe-haven buying, pushing benchmark
yields near historic lows. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32
higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.52 percent
late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of
the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the
lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by
Reuters. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold ticked lower on Friday, remaining on course
for a second consecutive week of losses as worries about the
euro zone debt crisis and a lack of signs on imminent stimulus
from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed the dollar.
    Spot gold had inched down 0.1 percent to $1,568.70 an
ounce by 0006 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 0.9 percent. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- London copper edged down on Friday as investors
closed positions on caution ahead of data on China's
second-quarter growth that markets fear could be its slowest in
more than three years. The data is due around 0200 GMT. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
inched down 0.3 percent to $7,535 per tonne by 0101 GMT, after
rising 0.2 percent on Thursday, on track to end the week up 0.2
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK- Brent crude futures climbed above $101 a barrel on
Thursday, as the U.S. government's announcement that it was
tightening sanctions against Iran sparked a rally back from
early losses on global economic worries. 
    In London, Brent crude futures for August delivery 
settled at $101.07 a barrel, up 84 cents. It shot up to a
session high of $101.36 a barrel, moving toward its 50-day
average of $101.86. In early trade, it fell to a session low of
$98.51. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.