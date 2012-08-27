FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
August 27, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(08:45 /0315 GMT)-----------------------
 Stock Markets        
DJIA          13,157.97 +100.51  Nikkei         9,101.22 +30.46
NASDAQ         3,069.79  +16.39  FTSE           5,776.60  +0.00
S&P 500        1,411.13   +9.05  Hang Seng     19,880.61  +0.60
SPI 200 Fut    4,357.00  +25.00  CRB Index        306.04  -1.20

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.6780  +0.008 US 30 YR Bond     2.7909 -0.009

 Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2508 1.2512 Yen US$           78.74 78.75

 Commodities                                                    
 Gold (Lon)      1675.75          Silver (Lon)      31.15       
 Gold (NY)       1678.3           Light Crude       97.50       
 
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokto and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the
European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new
bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing
costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.51 points,
or 0.77 percent, to end at 13,157.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 9.05 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,411.13.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.39 points, or 0.54
percent, to close at 3,069.79.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index recovered in late
trading on Friday to end flat after sources said the European
Central Bank was considering setting yield band targets under a
proposed bond buying programme, while bid rumours helped Marks &
Spencer.
    The FTSE 100 index ended flat at 5,776.60 points
after falling to a low of 5,739.41.
    For a full report, double click on.
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains on Monday
morning as weakness in Chinese shares tempered improving risk
appetite on expectations that the European Central Bank and the
U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further stimulus. 
    By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent
to 9,101.22, holding below its five-day moving average at
9,127.75 and its 26-week moving average at 9,120.19. The
benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Monday,
helped by a 2.2 percent jump for China Shenhua Energy Co
 after the mainland's largest coal producer posted
first half net profit that trumped expectations. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
19,939.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent.
        - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro got off to a steadier start in Asia on
Monday, but faced the prospect of more downside if markets sense
the European Central Bank could delay fleshing out its strategy
in tackling the region's debt crisis. 
    The single currency stood at $1.2514, having
retreated from a seven-week peak of $1.2590 set last week.
Despite Friday's decline, the euro was up 1.5 percent over the
week, boasting its best performance in six months.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - This week's U.S. Treasuries market rally paused
on Friday after a report on a possible new plan to stem Europe's
debt crisis offset bets the Federal Reserve will soon embark on
more monetary stimulus.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday 
traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up slightly 
from 1.67 percent late Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD gol
    SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, hovering near a
4-1/2-month high hit last week, as expectations for further
monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept sentiment
buoyant. 
    Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,673.99 an 
ounce by 0045 GMT, after posting a 3.4-percent rise last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper edged up on Monday, supported by
hopes of Chinese stimulus after an editorial in a state-backed
paper called for plans to tackle economic risks, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve also raised expectations for further easing. 
    The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 55,740 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Monday to
above $115 per barrel on supply worries as Tropical Storm Isaac
threatened to interrupt most U.S. offshore oil production in the
Gulf of Mexico. 
    Brent crude futures rose $1.54 to $115.13 a barrel
by 0231 GMT, after rising to a high of $115.50 earlier in the
session. U.S. crude was up $1.36 to $97.51.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
