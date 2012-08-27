India morning call-Global markets

-----------------------(08:45 /0315 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,157.97 +100.51 Nikkei 9,101.22 +30.46 NASDAQ 3,069.79 +16.39 FTSE 5,776.60 +0.00 S&P 500 1,411.13 +9.05 Hang Seng 19,880.61 +0.60 SPI 200 Fut 4,357.00 +25.00 CRB Index 306.04 -1.20 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6780 +0.008 US 30 YR Bond 2.7909 -0.009 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2508 1.2512 Yen US$ 78.74 78.75 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1675.75 Silver (Lon) 31.15 Gold (NY) 1678.3 Light Crude 97.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokto and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.51 points, or 0.77 percent, to end at 13,157.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 9.05 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,411.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.39 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 3,069.79. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index recovered in late trading on Friday to end flat after sources said the European Central Bank was considering setting yield band targets under a proposed bond buying programme, while bid rumours helped Marks & Spencer. The FTSE 100 index ended flat at 5,776.60 points after falling to a low of 5,739.41. For a full report, double click on. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains on Monday morning as weakness in Chinese shares tempered improving risk appetite on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further stimulus. By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 9,101.22, holding below its five-day moving average at 9,127.75 and its 26-week moving average at 9,120.19. The benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Monday, helped by a 2.2 percent jump for China Shenhua Energy Co after the mainland's largest coal producer posted first half net profit that trumped expectations. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 19,939.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro got off to a steadier start in Asia on Monday, but faced the prospect of more downside if markets sense the European Central Bank could delay fleshing out its strategy in tackling the region's debt crisis. The single currency stood at $1.2514, having retreated from a seven-week peak of $1.2590 set last week. Despite Friday's decline, the euro was up 1.5 percent over the week, boasting its best performance in six months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - This week's U.S. Treasuries market rally paused on Friday after a report on a possible new plan to stem Europe's debt crisis offset bets the Federal Reserve will soon embark on more monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up slightly from 1.67 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD gol SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, hovering near a 4-1/2-month high hit last week, as expectations for further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept sentiment buoyant. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,673.99 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after posting a 3.4-percent rise last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper edged up on Monday, supported by hopes of Chinese stimulus after an editorial in a state-backed paper called for plans to tackle economic risks, while the U.S. Federal Reserve also raised expectations for further easing. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 55,740 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, after falling 0.7 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Monday to above $115 per barrel on supply worries as Tropical Storm Isaac threatened to interrupt most U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures rose $1.54 to $115.13 a barrel by 0231 GMT, after rising to a high of $115.50 earlier in the session. U.S. crude was up $1.36 to $97.51. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)