#Financials
September 10, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,306.64  +14.64  Nikkei         8,860.34  -11.31
NASDAQ         3,136.42   +0.61  FTSE           5,794.80  +17.46
S&P 500        1,437.92   +5.80  Hang Seng     19,858.88  +56.72
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index        311.67   +2.78

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.668  -0.021 US 30 YR Bond     2.8073  -0.014

Currencies                    
EUR US$          1.2788  1.2789  Yen US$           78.20   78.23

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1737.81          Silver (Lon)     33.87        
Gold (NY)       1740.3          Light Crude       96.21        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on
Friday, closing out their best week since June as a sharply
disappointing jobs report only fuelled expectations that the
Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week.
    The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64
points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,437.92.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,136.42. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Strength in miners and financials outpaced falls in
defensives as Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, extending the
previous session's propitious gains, as the risk-on trade
prevailed after weak U.S. jobs data heightened the prospects for
more economic stimulus. 
    London's blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or 0.3
percent, at 5,794.80, having added 2.1 percent on Thursday after
ECB president Mario Draghi sparked a risk-on trade frenzy when
he announced the launch a new and potentially unlimited
bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries'
borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday, led
by exporters as the yen strengthened on mounting expectations
that the Federal Reserve would launch further stimulus measures
after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
    The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,848.35 after 
rallying 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage 
gain in five months, on the back of the European Central Bank's 
plan to buy bonds of highly-indebted euro zone countries to 
tackle the bloc's debt crisis.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were set for a firmer start on Monday,
with large-cap energy and banking stocks poised to build on last
week's big gains, as hopes for more steps from China to boost
flagging growth spur investors back into the market. 
   The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.4 percent.
The China Enterprise index of top locally listed
mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.2 percent.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SINGAPORE/SYDNEY- The euro fell against the dollar on Monday
but still held near a four-month high, after weak U.S. jobs data
fanned speculation that the Federal Reserve would launch more
monetary stimulus this week. 
    The euro managed to hold on to much of its gains from
Friday, when it climbed to as high as $1.2818 on trading
platform EBS, its strongest level in nearly four months. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased expectations
that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond buying program
when it meets next week, though price gains were capped as some
investors remained sceptical.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields initially
dropped as low as 1.59 percent, down from around 1.73 percent
before the data was released. They later rose back to 1.67
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Monday, after rallying to
its highest in six and a half months in the previous session as
a sharply disappointing U.S. employment report fuelled
expectations for imminent easing from the Federal Reserve.  
     Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.64 an ounce 
by 0028 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before, its 
highest since Feb 29. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels
in four months on Monday, boosted by hopes that China and the
United States will roll out more stimulus programmes, supporting
demand for industrial metals.  
    The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai 
Futures Exchange shot up 2.6 percent to a session high 
of 58,130 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, its highest since May 4, 
before edging down to 58,050 by 0155 GMT.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading
after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the
dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum
demand. 
     Brent October crude rose 76 cents to settle at
$114.25 a barrel, having swung between $112.34 and $114.65. 
   U.S. October crude rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42 a
barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.62, after
trading from $94.08 to $96.74 during the session.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.