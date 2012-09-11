FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
September 11, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,254.29  -52.35  Nikkei         8,796.98  -72.28
NASDAQ         3,104.02  -32.40  FTSE           5,793.20   -1.60
S&P 500        1,429.08   -8.84  Hang Seng     19,707.37 -125.81
SPI 200 Fut    4,318.00  -13.00  CRB Index        313.24   +1.57

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.6558 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.8089 +0.003

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.2774  1.2777  Yen US$           78.18   78.22

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1730.39          Silver (Lon)     33.54
Gold (NY)       1732.9          Light Crude       96.31        
----------------------------------------------------------------
pdates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Wall Street edged lower on Monday, led by
weakness in technology shares, as investors locked in gains on a
recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal
Reserve this week. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 52.35
points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,254.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 8.84 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,429.08.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.60 points, or 0.75
percent, to 3,112.82. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday as
weakness in defensive stocks outweighed strength in
risk-sensitive cyclicals, such as miners, and investors
positioned for more newsflow out of Europe and the United
States. 
   The FTSE 100 closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03
percent, at 5,793.20, with the index yo-yoing in a tight range
around the psychologically important 5,800 level. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as investors
were cautious ahead of the German constitutional court's ruling
over the legality of the European bailout fund on Wednesday and
the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.   
    The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 8,800.35, holding 
above the support level of its five-day moving average at 
8,780.35. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday,
with China Construction Bank (CCB) the top drag on the
Hang Seng Index with a 1 percent loss. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent
at 19,757.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5
percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The euro hovered below a near-four-month peak against
the dollar on Tuesday as traders grew wary after the currency's
sharp gains late last week and ahead of key events in Europe and
the United States. 
   The euro traded at $1.2769, slightly above late U.S.
levels but off a high around $1.2815 hit on Friday just after
poor U.S job data raised expectations that the Fed will likely
launch another asset purchase programme on Sept 13. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday
as investors bet on the increasing likelihood of a third Federal
Reserve bond purchase program, which stoked worries of higher
inflation. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields rose to 1.68
percent, up 1 basis point on the day. The 10-year yield touched
1.59 percent on Friday in reaction to the disappointing jobs
figures. 
    Thirty-year bonds yields, which are bearing the
brunt of inflation fears, increased to 2.84 percent, up from a
low of 2.71 percent on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
 SINGAPORE- Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring losses from the
previous session, with investors waiting for a key German ruling
on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve
decision on possible measures to stimulate the economy.
    Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to $1,728.40 an 
ounce by 0037 GMT, after dropping more than 0.6 percent the 
session before. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper eased on Tuesday from four-month
peaks in the previous session, as focus shifted to a German
ruling on bond buying and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for
progress on expected stimulus plans that have supported
commodities in the past week. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.72 percent to $8,010 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing an
advance in the previous session when it hit $8,109.75 a tonne, 
the highest since May 10. Copper has erased year-to-date losses 
of 5 percent seen in June to post gains of more than 5 pct.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy
trading, settling a few cents higher, as supportive expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy
countered pressure from weak Chinese data that raised concerns
about demand for oil. 
   U.S. crude rose 12 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at
$96.54 a barrel, after slumping to $95.34, with the session peak
of $96.63 only 2 cents above the $96.61 200-day moving average. 
    Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent,
to settle at $114.81 a barrel, having traded from $113.92 to
$115.05. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

