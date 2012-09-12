FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
September 12, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,323.36  +69.07  Nikkei         8,935.53 +128.15
NASDAQ         3,104.53   +0.50  FTSE           5,792.19   -1.01
S&P 500        1,433.56   +4.48  Hang Seng     20,062.84 +206.61
SPI 200 Fut    4,340.00  +16.00  CRB Index        314.90   +1.66

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.7057  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     2.8600 +0.007

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2861  1.2863  Yen US$           77.86   78.88

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1734.39          Silver (Lon)     33.60        
Gold (NY)       1737.2           Light Crude      97.09        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow Jones
industrials climbed to its highest in nearly five years on
expectations the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to
prop up a sagging economic recovery. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 69.07
points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,323.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed up 4.48 points, or 0.31 percent, to
1,433.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.50 point,
or 0.02 percent, to 3,104.53.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index pared early losses to end
flat on Tuesday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of a
German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S.
Fed's likely stimulus plans prompting investors to avoid strong
bets.
    The FTSE 100 index ended 1.01 points, or 0.02
percent, lower at 5,792.19 points after falling to a low of
5,764.22 earlier in the session. The index surged 2.1 percent on
Thursday and rose 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of the
European Central Bank's bond buying plans. It is up 4 percent so
far this year.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average saw robust gains in
early trade on Wednesday supported by hopes of further stimulus
from the U.S. Federal Reserve and expectations that Germany's
highest court will give the green light for the euro zone's
bailout fund. 
    A trader at a foreign bank said his clients were buying  
telecommunication companies and railway operators, while selling
chemical companies and real estate.  
    The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 8,925.47, rising 
above its 14-day moving average at 8,889.73. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday,
with a rise for insurer AIA Group set to help the Hang
Seng Index extend a four-day winning streak.      
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.7 percent at
19,996.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.8 percent. 
   AIA was indicated to open 1.6 percent higher.

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The U.S. dollar hovered near four-month lows against
a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after Moody's warned
it could cut the credit rating of the United States and on
expectations of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve. 
    The dollar index fell to 79.794 on Tuesday, extending
its fall after Moody's said the United States could lose its
triple-A debt rating if next year's government budget talks do
not produce policies that gradually cut the country's debt. The
index last stood at 79.87. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as traders
prepared for this week's wave of public and private debt supply,
a day ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting
that is expected to result in a third round of large-scale bond
purchases.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR last traded 10/32
lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.690 percent, up 3.6
basis points from late Monday.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 22/32 at 98-6/32,
yielding 2.840 percent, up 3.4 basis points on the day. The
30-year bond earlier fell more than 1 point.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold hovered near a six-month high on Tuesday, as
investors stayed put ahead of a German court ruling on the euro
zone's rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting,
while a weaker dollar lent support. 
    Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,733.36 an 
ounce by 0028 GMT. It hit $1,741.30 last Friday, its highest 
since Feb. 29. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper edged higher on Wednesday, extending
gains to a fourth session, on bets that a German court ruling on
the euro zone's rescue fund will be passed.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.1 percent to $8,095.75 per tonne by 0132 GMT, 
after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster
the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone
rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude
futures.
   Brent October crude rose 59 cents to settle at
$115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. The
Brent October contract expires on Thursday.
    U.S. October crude pushed 63 cents higher to settle
at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of
$96.61, a closely watched technical indicator.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
