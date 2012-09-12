India morning call-Global markets

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,323.36 +69.07 Nikkei 8,935.53 +128.15 NASDAQ 3,104.53 +0.50 FTSE 5,792.19 -1.01 S&P 500 1,433.56 +4.48 Hang Seng 20,062.84 +206.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,340.00 +16.00 CRB Index 314.90 +1.66 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7057 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.8600 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2861 1.2863 Yen US$ 77.86 78.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1734.39 Silver (Lon) 33.60 Gold (NY) 1737.2 Light Crude 97.09 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - Stocks rose on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrials climbed to its highest in nearly five years on expectations the Federal Reserve will offer more stimulus to prop up a sagging economic recovery. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 69.07 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,323.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 4.48 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,433.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.50 point, or 0.02 percent, to 3,104.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index pared early losses to end flat on Tuesday, with uncertainty regarding the outcome of a German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund and the U.S. Fed's likely stimulus plans prompting investors to avoid strong bets. The FTSE 100 index ended 1.01 points, or 0.02 percent, lower at 5,792.19 points after falling to a low of 5,764.22 earlier in the session. The index surged 2.1 percent on Thursday and rose 0.3 percent on Friday on the back of the European Central Bank's bond buying plans. It is up 4 percent so far this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average saw robust gains in early trade on Wednesday supported by hopes of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and expectations that Germany's highest court will give the green light for the euro zone's bailout fund. A trader at a foreign bank said his clients were buying telecommunication companies and railway operators, while selling chemical companies and real estate. The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 8,925.47, rising above its 14-day moving average at 8,889.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday, with a rise for insurer AIA Group set to help the Hang Seng Index extend a four-day winning streak. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.7 percent at 19,996.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.8 percent. AIA was indicated to open 1.6 percent higher. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The U.S. dollar hovered near four-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after Moody's warned it could cut the credit rating of the United States and on expectations of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The dollar index fell to 79.794 on Tuesday, extending its fall after Moody's said the United States could lose its triple-A debt rating if next year's government budget talks do not produce policies that gradually cut the country's debt. The index last stood at 79.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as traders prepared for this week's wave of public and private debt supply, a day ahead of the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to result in a third round of large-scale bond purchases. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR last traded 10/32 lower in price at 99-13/32 with a yield of 1.690 percent, up 3.6 basis points from late Monday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 22/32 at 98-6/32, yielding 2.840 percent, up 3.4 basis points on the day. The 30-year bond earlier fell more than 1 point. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered near a six-month high on Tuesday, as investors stayed put ahead of a German court ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while a weaker dollar lent support. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,733.36 an ounce by 0028 GMT. It hit $1,741.30 last Friday, its highest since Feb. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth session, on bets that a German court ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund will be passed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.1 percent to $8,095.75 per tonne by 0132 GMT, after rising 0.3 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy and that a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and boosted crude futures. Brent October crude rose 59 cents to settle at $115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. The Brent October contract expires on Thursday. U.S. October crude pushed 63 cents higher to settle at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of $96.61, a closely watched technical indicator. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)