Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Financials
September 13, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a.m India
time)-----------------------Stock Markets                       
                           DJIA          13,333.35   +9.99 
Nikkei         9,001.39  +41.43
NASDAQ         3,114.31   +9.79  FTSE           5,782.08  -10.11
S&P 500        1,436.56   +3.00  Hang Seng     20,087.18  +12.91
SPI 200 Fut    4,360.00   -4.00  CRB Index        315.70   +0.80

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7490  -0.009 US 30 YR Bond     2.9126 -0.007

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2917  1.2918 Yen US$           77.74   77.77

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1730.85          Silver (Lon)     33.17        
Gold (NY)       1733.4           Light Crude      97.09        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday,
erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a
Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus
to boost the economy. 
   The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.99 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 gained 3.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.57. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32
percent, to 3,114.31.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares retreated on Wednesday as
optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of
the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on
the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly
anticipated stimulus. 
   The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German
court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is
finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average dipped slightly in
early Thursday trade as investors waited to see if the U.S.
Federal Reserve will announce fresh stimulus, although gains for
tech-related shares after Apple announced its iPhone 5 launch
curbed losses. 
    The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,955.26, but held
above its 14-day moving average at 8,884.00.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, as
investors trimmed recent gains for the Hong Kong property sector
ahead of the end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where
policymakers could announce more stimulus measures. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent
at 20,062 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2
percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The euro held near a four-month high on Thursday
after Germany's  Constitutional Court gave the green light for
Berlin to ratify the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, looking
to extend gains further on possible stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve. 
   The euro changed hands at $1.2919 in Asian trade, up
slightly from late U.S. levels and near four-month highs of
$1.2937 hit a few hours after the German Constitutional Court's
ruling on Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with
longer-dated yields touching their highest in about three weeks
after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout
fund, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in
price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday
and the highest yields since August 22. 
    Thirty-year bonds were down 1-7/32 in price to 
yield 2.915 percent, up 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close 
and the highest since Aug. 21. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday with
investors awaiting the all-important Federal Reserve policy
decision, after a German court ruling in favour of the euro zone
rescue fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of
February. 
    Spot gold gained $1.41 to $1,732.41 an ounce by 
0026 GMT, off a near six-month high of $1,746.20 hit on 
Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- Copper was steady on Thursday, with some
investors taking profits ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting
later in the session, though most remained optimistic of further
stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.1 percent to $8,100 per tonne by 0228 GMT, after
rising 5.1 percent over the past four sessions.  

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a German
court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout
fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices
before data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed
gains. 
   Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent,
to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to
$116.67. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.