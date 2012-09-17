FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 17, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- 
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,593.37  +53.51  Nikkei         9,159.39 +164.24
NASDAQ         3,183.95  +28.12  FTSE           5,915.55  +95.63
S&P 500        1,465.77   +5.78  Hang Seng     20,646.28 +16.50
SPI 200 Fut    4,412.00  +20.00  CRB Index        320.93   +3.48

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10-YR Bond     1.868  +0.000 US 30-YR Bond     3.0918  +0.000

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3124  1.3126  Yen US$           78.20   78.23

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1772.29          Silver (Lon)     34.59        
Gold (NY)       1775.1           Light Crude      99.14        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Hong Kong figures
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on
Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the
Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move
that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months.
     The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 53.51
points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,593.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed up 5.78 points, or 0.40 percent, at
1,465.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 28.12
points, or 0.89 percent, to 3,183.95.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest level in six
months on Friday, opening the door for a rally to the
psychologically important 6,000 mark, helped by fresh economic
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Export-orientated miners were the top gainers,
adding some 43 points to the FTSE 100, as prospects for
stronger economic growth in the world's biggest economy were
seen translating into more demand for metals.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.8 percent on Friday
to its highest level in three weeks, gaining a foothold above
9,000 after bold plans for stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve boosted risk appetite and lifted battered cyclical
stocks.
    The Nikkei advanced 164.24 points to 9,159.39 in
heavy volume, helping to hoist the benchmark well clear of its
200-day moving average at 9,002.87.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week
higher on Monday, lifted by the local property sector despite
moves by its de facto central bank to curb home loans to prevent
the city being flooded with money from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest stimulus plan. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
20,758.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY - The dollar languished near a seven-month trough
versus a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, but
recovered some ground against a broadly weaker yen, which faces
a central bank that could ease monetary policy this week.
     The dollar index stood at 78.878, having fallen as
far as 78.601 on Friday, a level not seen since late February.
It has shed some 6 percent from a 24-month high of 84.100 in
July.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market stumbled on Friday
with the 30-year bond suffering its worst week in over three
years, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program raised
inflation worries and spurred investors to dump bonds.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell more than 1 point
at 97-26/32 to yield 1.866 percent, up 14.5 basis points from
Thursday and 19.6 basis points from a week ago.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE - Gold firmed on Monday, holding near its highest
level in almost seven months, as the dollar stayed under
pressure after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the
economy. 
    Gold added $4.93 an ounce to $1,774.39 after rising
as high as $1,777.51 on Friday, its highest since late February.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- London copper edged down slightly on Monday after
steep gains in the previous session, although prices did not
stray too far from a 4-1/2 month top as a new round of U.S.
monetary stimulus measures and a weak dollar continued to
support sentiment. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.3 percent to $8,354.75 per tonne by 0158 GMT, after
touching a high of $8,386.25 earlier -- near a 4-1/2 month high
of $8,411 hit in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday but settled below
four-month highs hit in the session as concerns that high energy
costs could threaten economic growth tempered hopes for stronger
demand after the Federal Reserve launched its latest economic
stimulus program. 
    U.S. October crude, up 2.7 percent for the week, rose
69 cents to settle at $99 a barrel. U.S. crude reached $100.42,
its first time over $100 since May 4 when it touched $102.72.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

