India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,437.13 -48.84 Nikkei 8,796.82 -73.34 NASDAQ 3,116.23 -20.37 FTSE 5,742.07 -37.35 S&P 500 1,440.67 -6.48 Hang Seng 20,840.38 +78.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,365.00 -19.00 CRB Index 309.30 +1.97 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6198 -0.014 US 30 YR Bond 2.8105 -0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2812 1.2815 Yen US$ 77.91 77.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1763.91 Silver (Lon) 34.19 Gold (NY) 1766.4 Light Crude 91.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street closed its best third quarter since 2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy drove stocks lower on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.84 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 13,437.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at 1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 3,116.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest closing level in more than three weeks on Friday as persistent worries over Europe's debt crisis and the global economy hit markets, while investors said any moves higher would be limited. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.7 percent, or 37.35 points lower, at 5,742.07, marking its worst close since ending on 5,657.86 on Sept. 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks on Monday, extending the previous session's drop, after profit warnings from Nippon Yusen KK and Daido Steel Co Ltd underscored concerns over slowing global growth. The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 8,815.42, breaking below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday to close out the third quarter with a gain of 7.2 percent as hopes that Chinese authorities will take steps to boost the slowing economy and easing by global central banks fueled a rebound in stock markets. The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 20,840.4 points, taking its year-to-date rise to 13 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian trading on Monday, after an independent audit of Spain's banks failed to quell concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout needed to shore up its public finances. The euro stood at $1.2813, down 0.3 percent from Friday's late U.S. levels. On Monday, it fell as low as $1.2804, breaking below support at its 200-day moving average at $1.2823. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday on worries about the global economy, and a near-flat end to the quarter underscored that uncertainties about the U.S. and European economies are expected to continue as the year draws to a close. In late afternoon, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 08/32 in price, leaving its yield at 1.630 percent , midway between a low of 1.38 percent set in late July and a high of 1.89 percent reached in mid-September. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold drifted lower on Monday after posting its biggest quarterly rise in more than two years, tracking a weaker euro as Spain's struggle to control its finances remained in focus. Spot gold had lost 0.3 percent to $1,764.69 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after finishing the last quarter up nearly 11 percent -- its biggest quarterly rise since the second quarter of 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged down on Monday on persistent worries over global economic growth after two indicators showed China's factory sector is still shrinking while concerns over Spain's banks and prospects for a bailout curbed the appetite for risk. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.38 percent to $8,174 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing a small advance seen the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent gaining nearly 15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring front-month U.S. gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19 cents a gallon. On Friday, Brent November crude rose 38 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel, swinging from $111.52 to $113.40. The big quarterly gain came despite Brent posting a 1.9 percent loss for September. U.S. November crude pushed up 34 cents to settle at $92.19 a barrel, in choppy trade ranging from $91.40 to $92.71. The quarterly gain by U.S. crude survived a 4.4 percent slump in September. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)