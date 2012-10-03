FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,482.36  -32.75  Nikkei         8,795.10  +9.05
NASDAQ         3,120.04   +6.51  FTSE           5,809.45  -11.00
S&P 500        1,445.75   +1.26  Hang Seng     20,954.47 +114.09
SPI 200 Fut    4,449.00  +15.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.6026  -0.017 US 30 YR Bond     2.8011 -0.016

Currencies                               
EUR US$          1.2905  1.2908  Yen US$           78.12   78.14

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1771.44          Silver (Lon)     34.53        
Gold (NY)       1774.0           Light Crude      91.58        
----------------------------------------------------------------

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile
session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply
for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains
that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83
points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,445.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,120.04. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index continued its choppy
trend and was pulled marginally lower on Tuesday, as weakness in
banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies
such as Babcock and Tesco. 
   The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 11.00 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,809.45. The index has swung in a 100-point range
over the last 5 days and has registered gains of just 0.8
percent over the last month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed in
early Wednesday trade as gains for index heavyweights such as
Fast Retailing Co were offset by broader concerns over
a bailout for Spain. 
    But the Nikkei added just 1.4 points to 8,787.51 on a lack
of incentives to buy other shares, and as investors brooded over
when, or indeed whether, Spain will request a bailout after
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would not ask for one 
soon.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday as
they  reopened after a holiday weekend, with shares of insurer
AIA providing the biggest boost to the benchmark. 
   The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
20,951.4. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland firms was also indicated to open up 0.5 percent.

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro started trade on Wednesday slightly on the
back foot after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a
bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of
more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing. 
   The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index edge off
a session low of 79.479. It was last down 0.1 percent at 79.748
.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended slightly higher on
Tuesday as investors waited on key employment data scheduled for
later this week and as Spain appeared to be on track, if not yet
ready, to get assistance to ease its debt crisis. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.61 percent, after earlier rising as high as
1.65 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near
an 11-month high, as uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan kept
investors on their toes while they wait for a key U.S. job
market report expected to show the effectiveness of the latest
stimulus. 
     Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,773.10 an
ounce by 0030 GMT. It hit $1,791.20 earlier this week, its
highest level since last November.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- Copper fell on Wednesday after climbing for four
days, as a fragile global economy and Europe's lingering debt
crisis curbed buying interest, with a week-long public holiday
in top copper consumer China keeping trading volumes extremely
thin.     
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
eased 0.4 percent to $8,296.75 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after
gaining more than 2 percent over the past four sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in choppy, light trading Tuesday,
pressured by the outlook for weak economic growth and petroleum
demand, even as the risk of potential crude supply disruptions
limited losses.
    Brent November crude fell 62 cents to settle at
$111.57 a barrel, trading either side and then closing below the
50-day moving average of $112.06 and the 200-day moving average
of $112.09, technical levels that are closely watched by
traders. 
    U.S. November crude pulled back 59 cents to settle at
$91.89 a barrel, after reaching $92.94. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.