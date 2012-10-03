India morning call-Global markets

-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,482.36 -32.75 Nikkei 8,795.10 +9.05 NASDAQ 3,120.04 +6.51 FTSE 5,809.45 -11.00 S&P 500 1,445.75 +1.26 Hang Seng 20,954.47 +114.09 SPI 200 Fut 4,449.00 +15.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6026 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.8011 -0.016 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2905 1.2908 Yen US$ 78.12 78.14 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1771.44 Silver (Lon) 34.53 Gold (NY) 1774.0 Light Crude 91.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed in a volatile session on Tuesday as uncertainty over when Spain might apply for a bailout shackled a market struggling to build on gains that took the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly five years. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,482.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,445.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.51 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,120.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index continued its choppy trend and was pulled marginally lower on Tuesday, as weakness in banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies such as Babcock and Tesco. The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 11.00 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,809.45. The index has swung in a 100-point range over the last 5 days and has registered gains of just 0.8 percent over the last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed in early Wednesday trade as gains for index heavyweights such as Fast Retailing Co were offset by broader concerns over a bailout for Spain. But the Nikkei added just 1.4 points to 8,787.51 on a lack of incentives to buy other shares, and as investors brooded over when, or indeed whether, Spain will request a bailout after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would not ask for one soon. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday as they reopened after a holiday weekend, with shares of insurer AIA providing the biggest boost to the benchmark. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,951.4. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was also indicated to open up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro started trade on Wednesday slightly on the back foot after Spain dented hopes that it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing. The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index edge off a session low of 79.479. It was last down 0.1 percent at 79.748 . For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday as investors waited on key employment data scheduled for later this week and as Spain appeared to be on track, if not yet ready, to get assistance to ease its debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.61 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.65 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near an 11-month high, as uncertainty over Spain's bailout plan kept investors on their toes while they wait for a key U.S. job market report expected to show the effectiveness of the latest stimulus. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,773.10 an ounce by 0030 GMT. It hit $1,791.20 earlier this week, its highest level since last November. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper fell on Wednesday after climbing for four days, as a fragile global economy and Europe's lingering debt crisis curbed buying interest, with a week-long public holiday in top copper consumer China keeping trading volumes extremely thin. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.4 percent to $8,296.75 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after gaining more than 2 percent over the past four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in choppy, light trading Tuesday, pressured by the outlook for weak economic growth and petroleum demand, even as the risk of potential crude supply disruptions limited losses. Brent November crude fell 62 cents to settle at $111.57 a barrel, trading either side and then closing below the 50-day moving average of $112.06 and the 200-day moving average of $112.09, technical levels that are closely watched by traders. U.S. November crude pulled back 59 cents to settle at $91.89 a barrel, after reaching $92.94. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)