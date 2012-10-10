FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 10, 2012 / 3:16 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,473.53  -110.12 Nikkei         8,621.06 -148.53
NASDAQ         3,065.02  -47.33  FTSE           5,810.25  -31.49
S&P 500        1,441.40  -14.40  Hang Seng      20,844.35 -92.93
SPI 200 Fut    4,475.00  -34.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.7062  -0.007 US 30 YR Bond     2.9201 -0.005

Currencies                                
EUR US$          1.2842  1.2946  Yen US$           78.25   78.27

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1763.76          Silver (Lon)     33.81       
Gold (NY)       1765.7           Light Crude      91.85        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in
technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and
other major companies amid worries about third-quarter U.S.
earnings.
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.12 points,
or 0.81 percent, to 13,473.53 at the close. The S&P 500 
lost 14.40 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,441.48. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 47.33 points, or 1.52 percent, to
close at 3,065.02. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK shares fell for a second session on Tuesday,
dented by a wary view of Europe's debt troubles and concerns
that gloomy global economic data bodes ill for the upcoming
corporate earnings season.
    The FTSE 100 closed down 31.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at
5,810.25 points, adding to a 0.5 percent drop the
previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-month low
on Wednesday on concerns that upcoming corporate earnings for
the latest quarter could be hit by slowing global growth. 
    The Nikkei shed 1.7 percent to 8,622.22 after
falling 1.1 percent on Tuesday.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with
property stocks among the biggest losers, as weakness on Wall
Street sparks profit-taking after the previous session's
China-led rally. 
   The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 0.7 percent
at 20,785.1 points. The China Enterprises index was
indicated to open down 0.6 percent. 
   For a full report, double click on 

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
 TOKYO- The dollar and the yen firmed on Wednesday, as investors
shied away from risk on concerns about weak earnings in the
United States due to a slowdown in global growth. 
    The dollar index, measured against a basket of six
key currencies, rose 0.2 percent to its highest since Oct. 1,
pushing the euro to $1.28490, its lowest since the same date.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Tuesday as
investors, worried about bleak views of global growth and the
upcoming earnings season, dumped riskier assets to pour money
into safe havens.
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were
up 06/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent, down from 1.748
percent late on Friday, the highest level since Sept. 24.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 25/32 in price to yield
2.930 percent, down from Friday's close of 2.9703. The 30-year
yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.939 percent,
according to Reuters data.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold hovered just above $1,760 an ounce on
Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses, as a murky
outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar and pressured
bullion. 
    Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent in the
past three days.U.S. gold was also little changed at
$1,764.70.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper firmed on Wednesday on
bargain-hunting and on fresh signs that Beijing is acting to
bolster China's stock markets and economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,160 per tonne by 0123 GMT, after
falling 0.5 percent on Monday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday
on the threat of supply disruption as tensions escalate in the
Middle East.
    Brent November crude rose $2.68, or 2.40 percent, to
settle at $114.50 a barrel, having traded from $111.97 to
$114.72.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
