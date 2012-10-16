FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

India morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,424.23  +95.38  Nikkei         8,658.82  +80.89
NASDAQ         3,064.18  +20.07  FTSE           5,805.61  +12.29
S&P 500        1,440.13  +11.54  Hang Seng     21,185.54  +37.29
SPI 200 Fut    4,507.00  +26.00  CRB Index        304.54  -1.99

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.6699  +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.8499 +0.002

 Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.2964  1.2966  Yen US$           78.81   78.82

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1736.36          Silver (Lon)     32.77        
Gold (NY)       1738.0           Light Crude      91.63        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, rebounding from
last week's losses after stronger-than-expected Citigroup
earnings and retail sales.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.38 points,
or 0.72 percent, to 13,424.23 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 11.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to
finish at 1,440.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
20.07 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 3,064.18.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK shares rose on Monday, buoyed by gains for
heavyweight banks as the sector tracked continental peers on
expectations Spain was moving closer to asking for a bailout. 
    A 12.29 point, or 0.2 percent, a move higher to 5,805.61
points was not enough to take the FTSE 100 out of its
recent tight trading range, however, and the index remained a
regional laggard in comparison to gains in Germany and France.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1 percent in early
trade on Tuesday as index heavyweight Softbank Corp 
rallied after the company confirmed a $20 billion acquisition of
a U.S. competitor with a loan from four banks that also
benefited from the news.
     The Nikkei added 87.37 points to 8,666.00 as
investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last
week as investors braced themselves for disappointing earnings
from companies pressured by a global slowdown, strong yen and
anti-Japanese sentiment in China. 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start stronger on
Tuesday, lifted by the financial sector, with U.S. retail sales
data and Citigroup Inc's better-than-expected
third-quarter earnings buoying sentiment. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
21,257.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.
         For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     TOKYO- The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the
yen on Tuesday, and looked set to tackle key resistance levels
after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger than expected.
    The dollar rose to a one-week high of 78.865 yen on Monday
and last traded at 78.78 yen in Asia, up 0.2 percent from
late U.S. trade. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK- U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on
Monday in choppy trading and yields held in their recent range
as investors saw low volatility ahead of the November U.S.
presidential election and before further clarity on the U.S.
fiscal cliff. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in
price to yield 1.67 percent. The notes have traded between 1.55
percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of August.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold held steady on Tuesday above a one-month low
hit in the previous session, as upbeat U.S. retail sales data
appeared to undermine the necessity for stimulus measures and
dented gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,736.39 an ounce by
0032 GMT, after falling to a one-month low of $1,728.75 in the
previous session. It dropped 1 percent on Monday, its biggest
one-day decline in three months.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- Copper prices firmed on Tuesday, lifted as
equities and the euro were buoyed by better-than-expected
corporate earnings from Citigroup Inc and by hopes for
progress in battling Europe's debt crisis.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.6 percent to $8,142.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after falling
0.4 percent on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Monday on support from North
Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to
negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment, and as
Brent's premium to U.S. crude hit its highest in a year.
    With the November crude contract set to expire on
Tuesday, Brent rose $1.18, or 1.03 percent, to settle at $115.80
a barrel. Trading ranged from $113.58 to $115.91.
    U.S. crude declined by 0.01 percent to settle at $91.85 a
barrel, having fallen to $89.79, below the 100-day moving
average of $89.89, and trading as high as $92.20.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
