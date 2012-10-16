India morning Call-Global markets

---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,424.23 +95.38 Nikkei 8,658.82 +80.89 NASDAQ 3,064.18 +20.07 FTSE 5,805.61 +12.29 S&P 500 1,440.13 +11.54 Hang Seng 21,185.54 +37.29 SPI 200 Fut 4,507.00 +26.00 CRB Index 304.54 -1.99 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6699 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8499 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2964 1.2966 Yen US$ 78.81 78.82 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1736.36 Silver (Lon) 32.77 Gold (NY) 1738.0 Light Crude 91.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, rebounding from last week's losses after stronger-than-expected Citigroup earnings and retail sales. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to 13,424.23 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to finish at 1,440.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 20.07 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 3,064.18. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares rose on Monday, buoyed by gains for heavyweight banks as the sector tracked continental peers on expectations Spain was moving closer to asking for a bailout. A 12.29 point, or 0.2 percent, a move higher to 5,805.61 points was not enough to take the FTSE 100 out of its recent tight trading range, however, and the index remained a regional laggard in comparison to gains in Germany and France. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the company confirmed a $20 billion acquisition of a U.S. competitor with a loan from four banks that also benefited from the news. The Nikkei added 87.37 points to 8,666.00 as investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last week as investors braced themselves for disappointing earnings from companies pressured by a global slowdown, strong yen and anti-Japanese sentiment in China. - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start stronger on Tuesday, lifted by the financial sector, with U.S. retail sales data and Citigroup Inc's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings buoying sentiment. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 21,257.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The dollar hovered near a one-week high against the yen on Tuesday, and looked set to tackle key resistance levels after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger than expected. The dollar rose to a one-week high of 78.865 yen on Monday and last traded at 78.78 yen in Asia, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK- U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday in choppy trading and yields held in their recent range as investors saw low volatility ahead of the November U.S. presidential election and before further clarity on the U.S. fiscal cliff. Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.67 percent. The notes have traded between 1.55 percent and 1.88 percent since the beginning of August. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold held steady on Tuesday above a one-month low hit in the previous session, as upbeat U.S. retail sales data appeared to undermine the necessity for stimulus measures and dented gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing. Spot gold was little changed at $1,736.39 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after falling to a one-month low of $1,728.75 in the previous session. It dropped 1 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day decline in three months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper prices firmed on Tuesday, lifted as equities and the euro were buoyed by better-than-expected corporate earnings from Citigroup Inc and by hopes for progress in battling Europe's debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,142.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after falling 0.4 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Monday on support from North Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment, and as Brent's premium to U.S. crude hit its highest in a year. With the November crude contract set to expire on Tuesday, Brent rose $1.18, or 1.03 percent, to settle at $115.80 a barrel. Trading ranged from $113.58 to $115.91. U.S. crude declined by 0.01 percent to settle at $91.85 a barrel, having fallen to $89.79, below the 100-day moving average of $89.89, and trading as high as $92.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)