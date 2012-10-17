FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
October 17, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
DJIA          13,551.78 +127.55  Nikkei         8,816.88 +115.57
NASDAQ         3,101.17  +36.99  FTSE           5,870.54  +64.93
S&P 500        1,454.92  +14.47  Hang Seng     21,377.40 +170.33
SPI 200 Fut    4,516.00  +24.00  CRB Index        306.19   +1.64
 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.7290  +0.007 US 30 YR Bond     2.923  +0.007

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3091  1.3095  Yen US$           78.73   78.75

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1750.19          Silver (Lon)     33.03        
Gold (NY)       1752.2           Light Crude      92.06        
----------------------------------------------------------------
   Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers.
     EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P
500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from
Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes
for the rest of the U.S. reporting season.
    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 127.55
points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 13,551.78. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 14.79 points, or 1.03 percent,
to finish at 1,454.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
36.99 points, or 1.21 percent, to end at 3,101.17. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index notched up strong gains
on Tuesday, and was on the cusp of breaking out of its recent
trading range, as investors welcomed a media report saying
Germany could adopt a softer approach towards financial aid to
Spain. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 64.93 points, or 1.1 percent,
at 5,870.54, adding to the previous session's 0.2 percent gain.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average took a big step up in
early trade on Wednesday as the yen eased to a one-month high
against the euro and dollar and as Goldman Sachs' 
impressive revenues helped dampen fears about disappointing
earnings.
     Those gains helped the Nikkei climb 1.5 percent to
8,830.84, above its 14-day moving average at 8,741.81, while the
broader Topix added 1.3 percent to a 2-1/2-week high of
742.11.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Shares are poised for a fifth-straight gain on
Wednesday, lifted by strength in the financial sector, helping
the Hang Seng Index touch the highest intra-day level since
March 19. 
   The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 1 percent at
21,421.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start up 1 percent.
     - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and
yen on Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit
ratings eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would
have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status. 
    The single currency rose as high as $1.3100, rallying
about 30 pips after Moody's kept its rating on Spain at Baa3,
just one notch above junk. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as stocks
rose on strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of aid for
Spain lifted the euro, curbing government bonds' safe-haven
appeal. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price with
yields rising to 1.72 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on
Monday. 
    Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-7/32 with yields
testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, near the high
yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds last
Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second
day with the support of a stronger euro on easing concerns about
the bloc's debt crisis after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and
German business sentiment improved. 
    Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,749.65 an ounce by
0022 GMT, extending a 0.7-percent rise from the previous
session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- Copper extended gains into a second session on
Wednesday following strong U.S. earnings reports and after
Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's investment grade,
soothing some fears over the euro zone economy.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7 percent to $8,180 per tonne as of 0110 GMT, after rising 0.4
percent on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK- Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday as the
front-month November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory
reports expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last
week. 
   Expiring November Brent retreated only after reaching a
four-week high above $116 a barrel and after Brent's premium to
U.S. crude advanced to $24.28, the highest since October 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
