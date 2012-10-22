FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call - Global Markets
#Financials
October 22, 2012

India morning call - Global Markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,343.51 -205.43  Nikkei         8,929.54  -73.14
NASDAQ         3,005.62  -67.24  FTSE           5,896.15  -20.90
S&P 500        1,433.19  -24.15  Hang Seng     21,554.41   +0.59
SPI 200 Fut    4,522.00  -45.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
 US 10 YR Bond     1.7800  +0.014 US 30 YR Bond    2.9566 +0.022

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3045  1.30548 Yen US$           79.31  79.32

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1723.89          Silver (Lon)     32.17        
Gold (NY)       1725.6           Light Crude      90.20        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers    
        
    EQUITIES    
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their
worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric
and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health,
added to a disappointing earnings season.
     For the Dow, Friday's slide marked its biggest loss since
June 21 - with the sell-off coming on the 25th anniversary of
Black Monday, when the Dow plunged 22.6 percent in its worst
single-day percentage drop ever.
    The Dow Jones industrial average lost 205.43 points,
or 1.52 percent, to close at 13,343.51. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index fell 24.15 points, or 1.66 percent, to
1,433.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 67.24 points,
or 2.19 percent, to close at 3,005.62.         
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday on some
disappointing earnings and weaker miners, although analysts said
attractive valuations and an improving growth outlook were
likely to keep its recent uptrend intact.
    The UK benchmark index finished 20.90 points, or 0.4
percent, lower at 5,896.15. The index is up about 6 percent so
far this year, having climbed about 12 percent since early June.
            
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average retreated on Monday
from a three-week high following losses on Wall Street after
U.S. bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's Corp
 added to a disappointing earnings season.
  By the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to
8,929.54, coming off its day's low of 8,867.79 and holding above
its 25-day moving average at 8,882.59 but was set to end a
five-day winning streak. 
        
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start lower on Monday, with
the three Chinese oil majors leading percentage declines among
Hang Seng Index constituents as investors take some profits
after seven straight weekly gains.   
    The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.5 percent
at 21,440 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6
percent.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE     
SYDNEY- The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday,
falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more
dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers,
while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing
expectations. 
   The U.S. dollar bought C$0.9949 in early Asian
dealings, rising to its best level since Aug. 23. The Australian
dollar was at C$1.0247, having hit a five-week high
of C$1.0268 on Friday.        
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    TREASURIES     
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as a
backup in yields this week brought buyers into the market, while
ongoing worries about the pace of global growth pushed stocks
lower and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government
debt.   
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 18/32
higher in price on Friday to yield 1.77 percent, down from 1.83
percent late Thursday. 
    Thirty-year bonds traded 1-12/32 higher in price
to yield 2.94 percent, down from 3.01 percent late Thursday.
    
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    COMMODITIES     
    GOLD    
     SINGAPORE- Gold and silver fell to their lowest in more
than a month on Monday as investors turned to the safety of the
dollar after tumbling U.S. equities sparked concerns about the
health of the global economy.  
    Gold hit a low around $1,713 an ounce and was
standing at $1,720.21 by 0027 GMT, hardly changed from Friday,
and down from an 11-month peak of $1,795.69 marked in early
October. Silver tracked gold lower.
            
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    BASE METALS    
    SHANGHAI- London copper edged to its lowest in more than a
month on Monday, after disappointing earnings from leading U.S.
companies and a bigger-than-expected fall in Japan's exports
dented appetite for riskier assets. 
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
dropped $3.25 to $8,011.75 per tonne by 0108 GMT, its lowest
since Sept. 10, after tumbling 2.5 percent in the previous
session.         
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -     
    OIL    
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth
straight session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns
and expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the
United States would restart on schedule.
    Brent December crude fell $2.28 to settle at $110.14
a barrel. The international benchmark traded as high as $113.27,
just below the 50-day moving average of $113.33, before dipping
as low as $110.05.
        
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -    

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
