#Financials
October 29, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,107.21   +3.53  Nikkei         8,954.87 +21.81
NASDAQ         2,987.95   +1.83  FTSE           5,806.71 +1.66
S&P 500        1,411.94   -1.03  Hang Seng     21,522.68 -22.89
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index          0.00 +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7434  -0.005 US 30 YR Bond     2.9066 -0.004

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.2933  1.2936  Yen US$           79.73   79.84

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1713.61          Silver (Lon)     32.09        
Gold (NY)       1714.6          Light Crude       86.02        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering
from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy
Apple, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks
recently battered by disappointing results.
    The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.53
points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 13,107.21. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to
finish at 1,411.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
1.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 2,987.95.
    For the week, the Dow fell 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.5
percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index underperformed
rival European bourses on Friday, as a fall in financial stocks
offset gains in mining shares such as Anglo American.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended slightly higher, edging
up by 1.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,806.71 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as
investors bet that the Bank of Japan will substantially expand
its easing programme when it meets on Tuesday, though NTT DoCoMo
Inc weighed on the index after a profit warning. 
    The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,949.43 by 
mid-morning after tumbling off a four-week high on Friday. The 
broader Topix was also up 0.2 percent, at 742.50.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares are set to start the week lower on
Monday, dragged lower by local developers after the city's
government announced last Friday new property cooling measures
aimed at curbing price increases.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 21,478.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.2
percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The yen got off to a steady start on Monday,
having rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions
amid talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected
at its looming policy meeting. 
    The dollar bought 79.63 yen, little changed from late
New York levels, having retreated from a high of 80.38. But it
was still up about 2 percent from its mid-October low as
speculation for more BOJ easing grew. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as
disappointing corporate earnings fuelled safe-haven buying, with
investors looking ahead to jobs data next week that could affect
the country's neck-and-neck presidential race. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday
traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 1.747 percent, down from
1.81 percent late on Thursday and just below the 200-day moving
average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after
finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent. 
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 1-4/32 higher in
price to yield 2.904 percent, down from 2.96 percent late
Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Monday after robust U.S.
economic data lifted prices in the previous session, but gains
could be capped by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as lingering
concerns about Greece's debt woes and whether Spain will ask for
a bailout. 
    Gold had added $4.55 an ounce to $1,715.31 by 0018 
GMT, still well below an 11-month high above $1,795 an ounce hit
in early October.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper inched higher on Monday,
recovering from 7-week lows plumbed last week, as the prospect
of a recovering U.S. economy buoyed prices, although lingering
concerns about global growth kept a lid on gains. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had climbed to $7,833 a tonne by 0204 GMT, a 0.22 percent gain 
from the previous session when prices ended flat.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering
from an early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled
with North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some
relief from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand. 
    Brent December crude rose $1.06 to settle at $109.55
a barrel, in light volume trading from $107.40 to $109.65. For
the week, Brent dipped 59 cents, a second straight weekly loss. 
    U.S. December crude edged up 23 cents to settle at
$86.28 a barrel, having recovered after falling to $85 and, like
Brent, also up a second consecutive session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
