FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India morning call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

---------------(8:35 a.m. India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA           0,000.00   +0.00  Nikkei         8,926.44  +84.46
NASDAQ         0,000.00   +0.00  FTSE           5,849.90  +54.80
S&P 500        0,000.00   +0.00  Hang Seng     21,525.42  +96.84
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.7312  +0.011 US 30 YR Bond     2.8922 +0.01

 Currencies                            
EUR US$          1.2961  1.2965  Yen US$           79.53   79.55

 Commodities                                                    
 Gold (Lon)      1711.86          Silver (Lon)     31.88        
 Gold (NY)       1712.2           Light Crude      85.78        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------

Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market was closed for a second
straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was cancelled in
the wake of Hurricane Sandy.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index posted its biggest gain
in two weeks on Tuesday after BP's earnings topped
forecasts, although volumes were among the lowest this year as
U.S. markets stayed shut.
    The index closed up 54.80 points, or 1 percent, at 5,849.90,
its biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 16 and more than
reversing Monday's fall of 0.2 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1 percent on
Wednesday after companies like Komatsu Ltd maintained
their full-year outlooks, enabling the index to regain ground
lost a day earlier when the Bank of Japan eased in line with
expectations. 
    The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 8,936.51, breaking
back above its 25-day moving average at 8,837.13. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday,
helped by strength in shares of bourse operator HKEx 
on anticipation of more capital inflows after the city's
monetary authority again intervened to defend its currency peg. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at
21,539.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. 
   - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The yen drifted off a one-week high against the
dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk
appetite, paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at
delivering bolder action to kickstart growth. 
   The dollar was at 79.59 yen, recovering from a fall to
79.28 when the market unwound long dollar/yen positions after
the BOJ expanded its asset-buying programme by 11 trillion yen
($138 billion) in a broadly expected move.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Markets closed due to Hurricane Sandy.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Wednesday, but was still poised
to end a four-month winning streak with the biggest one-month
decline since May, as investors awaited the U.S. employment
report. Trading volumes were thin after Hurricane Sandy pounded
the U.S. East Coast.
    Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,711.09 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, on course for a monthly drop of more than 3
percent, its biggest one-month decline since May after four
months of consecutive gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper climbed for a second session on
Wednesday, pushing further away from two-month lows as risk
appetite improved, but the industrial metal is heading for its
weakest month since May as demand from top consumer China stayed
sluggish. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
climbed 0.6 percent to $7,765.75 a tonne by 0153 GMT, building
on small gains from the previous session after prices plumbed
two-month lows of $7,670 earlier this week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE- Brent crude held steady near $109 a barrel on
Wednesday after Sandy lashed the U.S. East Coast, reducing fuel
demand even as refineries in the region gradually resumed
operation. 
    Fuel supply in the storm-hit region is expected to bounce
back quickly as most refineries emerged unscathed, but demand
was likely to take a much deeper knock as roads and airports
remained shut. 
    Brent crude for December delivery was down 15 cents
to $108.93 by 0229 GMT. The front-month contract is set to post
its largest monthly fall since June as concerns about slowing
global economic growth stoked fears of lower fuel demand despite
supply risks in the Middle East.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.