#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,455.82  +3.76   Nikkei        12,468.23 +247.60
NASDAQ         3,229.10  -8.50   FTSE           6,441.32  -16.60
S&P 500        1,548.34   -3.76  Hang Seng     22,182.07 +140.21
SPI 200 Fut    4,956.00  -34.00  CRB Index        293.13   -1.31

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.904  0.000  US 30 YR Bond     3.131   0.00

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2877  1.2879 Yen US$           95.01   95.02

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1611.49          Silver (Lon)      28.88        
Gold (NY)       1611.1           Light Crude       92.35        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but
pared losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus
rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits.
    The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.76
points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 14,455.82. 
   The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.76 points, or
0.24 percent, to finish at 1,548.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 slipped 8.50 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at
3,229.10.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday,
extending losses in afternoon trade as concerns that the Cypriot
parliament will reject a bailout package hit banks and weighed
on sentiment. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent lower,
down 16.60 points, at 6,441.32, 1.4 percent lower than the
5-year highs hit last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 2 percent on
Tuesday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session as
fears receded that a controversial bailout proposal for Cyprus
could reignite the euro zone crisis.
     The Nikkei added 247.60 points to 12,468.23 after
sliding 2.7 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop in 10
months. The index is just 0.74 percent away from a 4-1/2 year
high of 12,560.95 marked last Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares were likely to start lower on Wednesday,
as Chinese coal producers extended losses with China Shenhua
Energy down 1.1 percent. 
    Uncertainty in Cyprus after parliament rejected the terms of
a European bailout plan also weighed on sentiment. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 21,990 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
flat.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the
U.S. dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of
bailout terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from
the euro zone.
    The euro was indeed looking unloved at $1.2862,
having been as low as $1.2843 overnight after breaking key
support around $1.2870, its 200-day moving average.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as a plan
to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for a bailout
unnerved investors, who fretted other eurozone countries could
follow a similar path.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.899 percent, down from 1.96 percent late on
Monday.
    Thirty-year bonds gained 1-6/32 in price to
yield 3.123 percent, down from 3.18 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Wednesday, holding near a
three-week high as Cyprus's rejection of bailout terms triggered
worries about a default, underpinning safe haven demand in gold.
     Spot gold was little changed at $1,612.26 an ounce
by 0026 GMT, near a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit on Tuesday.
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper held near seven-month lows on
Wednesday as Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms fanned concerns
contagion could spread across the euro zone, hurting the outlook
for commodities demand from the region.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.20 percent to $7,515 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session. It touched a low of $7,495.40
earlier in the session, near Tuesday's trough of $7,486.25.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month
low beneath $108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty over a
bailout for Cyprus raised concern about the euro zone debt
crisis and its impact on energy demand. 
    Brent crude for May delivery was down $1.93 a barrel
at $107.58 by 1:43 pm EDT (1743 GMT), having touched a
three-month low of $107.25.
    U.S. crude for April delivery was down $1.32 at
$92.42 a barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
