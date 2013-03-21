FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,511.73 +55.91   Nikkei        12,618.01 +149.78
NASDAQ         3,254.19 +25.09   FTSE           6,432.70   -8.62
S&P 500        1,558.71 +10.37   Hang Seng     22,307.59  +51.15
SPI 200 Fut    4,995.00 +18.00   CRB Index        294.94   +1.80

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.958  0.000  US 30 YR Bond     3.196  -0.002

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2953  1.2955 Yen US$           95.95   95.99

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1607.16          Silver (Lon)      28.84        
Gold (NY)       1606.5           Light Crude       93.34        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P
500 snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve
reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.91 points,
or 0.39 percent, to end at 14,511.73, after rising as high as
14,546.82, an intraday record. 
    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.37 points, or
0.67 percent, to finish at 1,558.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 climbed 25.09 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at
3,254.19. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday, weighed
down by mining stocks, with traders citing some anxiety ahead of
the outcome of a U.S. central bank meeting. 
   The FTSE 100 ended down 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,432.70, declining for a fourth consecutive session - a run
of losses not seen since Nov. 2012.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 4-1/2 year
high on Thursday as exporters gained on the news of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus, and expectations
of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan's new
leadership. 
    The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 12,618.01 at the midday
break. In early trade, it rose as high as 1.4 percent to
12,650.26, its highest level since early September 2008, which
is also a resistance level for the Nikkei.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shares are set to start slightly higher on
Thursday, with strength in Chinese banks offseting a 4.9 percent
slide for Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings 
after its 2012 earnings. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
22,285.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as
markets waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of
Japan will deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his
first media conference later in the day. 
    The dollar bought 96.09 yen, within striking distance
of a 3-1/2 year high of 96.71 reached last week, while the euro
fetched 124.26 yen, not too far from a 34-month peak
of 127.71 set early in February. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday as
investors weighed the extent of a rally this week sparked by a
plan to tax Cypriot bank accounts, with the Federal Reserve
keeping policy on hold. 
    The benchmark 10-year note was last trading down
14/32 in price to yield 1.953 percent. 
    Prices for the 30-year bond briefly spiked even
lower after the news but then pared losses. Those bonds were
last down 1-05/32 in price to yield 3.192 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after
snapping four days of gains in the previous session as the
Federal Reserve's pledge to stick with its bond-buying programme
offset worries about a debt crisis in Cyprus. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,605 an ounce by 
0042 GMT, off a three-week high.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday, recovering
from this week's 7-month low after the U.S. Federal Reserve
reiterated its easy policy stance despite signs of economic
recovery, while traders were wary ahead of manufacturing data
for top consumer China. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.18 percent to $7,633.75 a tonne by 0112 GMT,
extending gains from the previous session when it closed up more
than one percent.  .
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK -  Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on
Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its stimulus
programs and on optimism that European policymakers can keep a
debt crisis in Cyprus from spreading.
    Brent crude for May rose $1.27 to settle at $108.72
a barrel. It had dropped nearly 2 percent to a three-month low
on Tuesday. U.S. crude for April rose 80 cents to $92.96
per barrel. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
