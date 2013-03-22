FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
March 22, 2013 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,421.49 -90.24   Nikkei        12,446.68 -189.01
NASDAQ         3,222.60 -31.59   FTSE           6,388.55  -44.15
S&P 500        1,545.80 -12.9    Hang Seng     22,161.12  -64.76
SPI 200 Fut    4,935.00 -35.00   CRB Index        294.05   -0.88

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.918  +0.003  US 30 YR Bond     3.136  +0.002

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.2910  1.2912 Yen US$           94.92   94.95

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1613.34          Silver (Lon)      29.11        
Gold (NY)       1612.9           Light Crude       92.67        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as Oracle's revenue
fell far short of expectations and worries intensified about the
effect of Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone.
    The Dow Jones industrial average slid 90.24 points,
or 0.62 percent, to end at 14,421.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 12.91 points, or 0.83 percent, to finish at
1,545.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 31.59 points,
or 0.97 percent, to close at 3,222.60. 
    At its session low of 14,383.02, the Dow was down more than
120 points. The Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent to an intraday low of
3,215.69 during Thursday's slide.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell for a fifth day on
Thursday, retreating further from five-year highs and posting
their longest downturn in 10 months as lack of resolution on a
rescue for Cyprus rattled markets. 
    The FTSE 100 closed down 44.15 points, or 0.7
percent at 6,388.55 points, extending its retreat from a
five-year peak of 6,533.99 points hit earlier this month. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, pulling
back from a 4 1/2-year high marked on the previous day on
worries Cyprus may default on its debt, while gains in the yen
hurt exporters. 
    The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 12,458.31,
retreating from 12,650.26 hit the previous day, the highest
intraday level since early September 2008.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shares are set to start weaker on Friday, with
Kunlun Energy down 2.2 percent after it posted 2012
final earnings late on Thursday that were below market
expectations.  
   The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.2
percent at 22,186.2. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was to start down 0.3
percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled
to cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor
played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour
economic news and Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro pressured. 
   The dollar traded at 95.03 yen early in Asia, having
fallen more than 1 percent on Thursday, while the euro was at
122.54 yen, down from Thursday's session peak of
124.38. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK -  U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged lower but were
likely to be supported in the near term, as uncertainty over
whether Cyprus will manage to secure an international bailout
drive  safe-haven bids. 
    Ten-year Treasuries slipped 1/32 in price to yield about
1.918 percent, little changed from late U.S. trade
on Thursday.
    The 10-year yield has fallen roughly 7 basis points so far
this week, as the turmoil in Cyprus rattled investors and helped
lend support to safe haven Treasuries.

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold traded near a 3-1/2-week high on Friday,
underpinned by safe-haven demand on the fear of a potential
financial meltdown in Cyprus, which has put bullion on track for
its biggest weekly rise in four months. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,613.90 an ounce by
0142 GMT, after rising to a 3-1/2-week high of $1,616.36 in the
previous session. The metal was headed for a weekly gain of
about 1.4 percent in its third weekly ascent, its biggest weekly
rise in four months. 
    U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,613.30, on course
for a 1.3 percent weekly gain. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Friday on signs of
resurfacing Chinese demand and a U.S. recovery, but worries over
a Cypriot default and a deepening economic malaise in the euro
zone put the metal on track for its biggest weekly loss in a
month.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.79 percent to $7,639.75 a tonne by 0117 GMT, reversing losses
from the previous session when it fell half a percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on
Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify
for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries
about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe. 
     Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to
settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded as low as $107.08. 
   U.S. May crude fell $1.05, or 1.12 percent, to settle
at $92.45 a barrel, after falling as low as $91.84. The U.S.
April crude contract expired and went off the board on
Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
