India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,447.75 -64.28 Nikkei 12,516.92 -29.54 NASDAQ 3,235.30 -9.70 FTSE 6,378.38 -14.38 S&P 500 1,551.69 -5.20 Hang Seng 22,127.20 -123.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,953.00 -51.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.9250 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.154 +0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2865 1.2867 Yen US$ 94.24 94.26 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1600.94 Silver (Lon) 28.77 Gold (NY) 1600.2 Light Crude 94.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday but pulled off their session lows by late afternoon after the president of the Eurogroup tried to clarify his comments on the Cyprus bailout. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 64.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 14,447.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 1,551.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 9.70 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 3,235.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 finished lower on Monday, giving up initial sharp gains on news of a last-minute Cyprus bailout as investors fretted about the deal's implications for the rest of Europe and for its banking sector. The blue chip FTSE 100 index finished off 14.38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,378.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Tuesday after a senior euro zone official said the Cyprus rescue could be a new template to deal with other banking problems in the region. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 12,488.39, after rebounding 1.7 percent on Monday on the back of Cyprus agreeing a deal with international lenders to avert a collapse of its financial system. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Tuesday, dragged down by a 2.2 percent slide for Belle International after China's top footwear retailer by market value posted its slowest profit growth since 2008. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,208.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. The common currency traded at $1.2854, near a four-month trough of $1.2829 plumbed overnight and closer to retesting the November low of $1.2661. It has fallen more than 6 percent from a peak of $1.3711 reached on Feb. 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on safety buying after the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said that Cyprus's bailout deal may be a template on how to resolve high bank debt in other countries in the region, raising concerns about potential bank runs. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, up from a low of 1.90 percent. The debt's yields earlier rose as high as 1.97 percent on optimism over the Cyprus agreement. Thirty-year bonds rose 13/32 in price to yield 3.14 percent, after earlier rising as high as 3.19 percent For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed above $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday after two days of decline, as lingering worries over the euro zone supported sentiment despite an initial decline in safe-haven demand when Cyprus clinched a rescue deal. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,603.86 an ounce by 2348 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,589.49 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by technical buying and a modest rebound in the euro after worries that Cyprus's strict bailout terms may serve as a template in Europe triggered steep losses in the euro in the prior sesssion. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.37 percent to $7,648.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing small losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures settled at $108.17 a barrel, up 51 cents or 0.47 percent. U.S. crude oil futures settled at $94.81 a barrel, up $1.10 or 1.17 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)