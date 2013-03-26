FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 26, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:25 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,447.75  -64.28  Nikkei        12,516.92  -29.54
NASDAQ         3,235.30  -9.70   FTSE           6,378.38  -14.38
S&P 500        1,551.69   -5.20  Hang Seng     22,127.20 -123.95
SPI 200 Fut    4,953.00  -51.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.9250  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     3.154  +0.008

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2865  1.2867  Yen US$           94.24   94.26

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1600.94          Silver (Lon)     28.77        
Gold (NY)       1600.2           Light Crude      94.74        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday but pulled off their
session lows by late afternoon after the president of the
Eurogroup tried to clarify his comments on the Cyprus bailout.
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 64.28
points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 14,447.75. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to
close at 1,551.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined
9.70 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 3,235.30.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 finished lower on Monday, giving
up initial sharp gains on news of a last-minute Cyprus bailout
as investors fretted about the deal's implications for the rest
of Europe and for its banking sector.
    The blue chip FTSE 100 index finished off 14.38
points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,378.38.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
  TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Tuesday after a
senior euro zone official said the Cyprus rescue could be a new
template to deal with other banking problems in the region. 
    The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 12,488.39, after
rebounding 1.7 percent on Monday on the back of Cyprus agreeing
a deal with international lenders to avert a collapse of its
financial system. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on
Tuesday, dragged down by a 2.2 percent slide for Belle
International after China's top footwear retailer by
market value posted its slowest profit growth since 2008. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 22,208.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1
percent.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears
that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the
same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. 
   The common currency traded at $1.2854, near a
four-month trough of $1.2829 plumbed overnight and closer to
retesting the November low of $1.2661. It has fallen more than 6
percent from a peak of $1.3711 reached on Feb. 1.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on safety buying
after the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said that
Cyprus's bailout deal may be a template on how to resolve high
bank debt in other countries in the region, raising concerns
about potential bank runs.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32
in price to yield 1.91 percent, up from a low of 1.90 percent.
The debt's yields earlier rose as high as 1.97 percent on
optimism over the Cyprus agreement.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 13/32 in price to yield
3.14 percent, after earlier rising as high as 3.19 percent
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed above $1,600 an ounce on
Tuesday after two days of decline, as lingering worries over the
euro zone supported sentiment despite an initial decline in
safe-haven demand when Cyprus clinched a rescue deal. 
    Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,603.86 an ounce by
2348 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,589.49 in the
previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by
technical buying and a modest rebound in the euro after worries
that Cyprus's strict bailout terms may serve as a template in
Europe triggered steep losses in the euro in the prior sesssion.
   
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.37 percent to $7,648.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing small
losses from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude futures settled at $108.17 a barrel,
up 51 cents or 0.47 percent.
    U.S. crude oil futures settled at $94.81 a barrel, up $1.10
or 1.17 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
