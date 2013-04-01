FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------  
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          14,578.54  +52.38  Nikkei        12,283.75 -114.16
NASDAQ         3,267.52  +11.00  FTSE           6,411.74  +24.18
S&P 500        1,569.19   +6.34  Hang Seng     22,299.63 -165.19
SPI 200 Fut    4,994.00  -10.00  CRB Index        298.38   +1.66

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.866  +0.014  US 30 YR Bond     3.1184 +0.015

Currencies                                  
EUR US$          1.278  1.2783  Yen US$           93.96   93.98

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1598.04          Silver (Lon)     28.16        
Gold (NY)       1599.0           Light Crude      96.73        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
- 
    Updates with the latest numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  The S&P 500 set a record closing high on
Thursday, finishing a fifth consecutive month of gains to extend
a four-year rally. 
    The Dow industrials, which surpassed its 2007 record on
March 5 and has set a series of record highs since then, ended
Thursday's session at yet another nominal closing high - at
14,578.54. For the day, the Dow rose 52.38 points, or 0.36
percent. 
   The Nasdaq Composite added 11 points, or 0.34
percent, to close at 3,267.52. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON -  Britain's top share index closed up in March,
equalling its record streak of monthly gains, as traders
positioned for the end of the quarter, aided by improved
sentiment over the bailout of Cyprus. 
   The FTSE 100 gained 8.7 percent in the first quarter,
and 0.8 percent for the month of March, achieving a 10th
consecutive month of gains for only the second time, the first
having been in 1996/97. London markets were closed on Friday for
a public holiday.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low
on Monday as investors took profit after the benchmark posted
its best quarterly performance in nearly four years.
    The Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 12,307.71 after
rallying 19.3 percent in January-March, marking its best
quarterly performance since April-June 2009, as Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe embarked on expansionary fiscal and monetary
policies. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     TOKYO- The euro started the quarter on a weak note on
Monday, staying near a four-month low on worries that the euro
zone's rescue for Cyprus might have opened a can of worms and as
Italy struggles to find a way out of its political impasse. 
     The euro traded at $1.2801, down about 0.1 percent
from late Asian trade on Friday and near a four-month low of
$1.2750 hit on Wednesday. European and U.S. markets were closed
for a holiday on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained for a third
straight week as resurgent fears over the euro zone helped bonds
claw back losses from January and February and end the quarter
only slightly weaker on Thursday, after a turbulent start to the
year when investors bet on a strengthening economy. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have fallen to near
three-week lows on fears that losses that bondholders and banks
depositors in Cyprus are taking to restructure their banks will
form a template for other countries in the euro zone.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    LONDON - Gold rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, snapping a
three-day losing streak, as renewed euro zone worries and hopes
the Federal Reserve will continue its loose monetary policy
triggered bullion buying.
    Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,606 an ounce by 2:29
p.m. EDT (1829 GMT), breaking three consecutive sessions of
losses.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell to its lowest level in
more than eight months on Monday, pressured by a weak euro and
new measures to douse China's red hot property sector, while the
London Metal Exchange was closed, draining liquidity from the
market. 
    The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 53,800 yuan ($8,700) a
tonne, its lowest since July 25, before trading at 54,090 a
tonne at 0214 GMT.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy
trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate
inventories, while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United
States and the stronger dollar limited gains.
    Brent May crude rose 33 cents to settle at $109.69 a
barrel, after reaching $109.98, testing resistance near its
200-day moving average of $109.90. The session low was $108.85.
   U.S. May crude rose 24 cents to settle at $96.58 a
barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the
highest intraday price in five weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.