India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15105.12 48.92 0.32 S&P 500 1632.69 6.73 0.41 FTSE 6583.48 26.18 0.4 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 490.26 1.41 0.29 Nikkei 14381.99 96.3 0.67 Euro 1.3164 1.3151 Japanese Yen 98.85 98.99 U.S. Crude 96.71 0.09 Brent 104.5 0.16 Gold 1472.49 1472.19 Silver 24.11 23.89 Copper-LME 7350 -69 -0.93 UST 10-YR 99.421875 1.8135 UST 30-YR 102.671875 2.9903 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a fifth day on Wednesday in a broad rally that keeps surprising investors with its longevity and resilience. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 48.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to end at a record high of 15,105.12 - its second consecutive close above 15,000. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.73 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish at a record high of 1,632.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 16.64 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,413.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a 5-1/2 year closing high on Wednesday, bolstered by solid corporate earnings newsflow and robust Chinese trade data. The FTSE 100 ended up 26.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,583.48, its highest close since November 2007. It led a rise in the FTSE 350 banking index, which ended up 2.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a third session on Thursday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street and strong European shares, and led by gains in Toyota Motor Corp shares after the automaker reported full-year results. In mid-morning trade, the Nikkei had risen 0.7 percent to 14,381.99, nearing Wednesday's intraday peak of 14,421.38, its highest level since June 2008. . For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with steel conglomerate Citic Pacific rising 1.6 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,353.68. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.6 percent higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held near a one-week high against the dollar and two-month peaks on its Australian counterpart in early Asian trade on Thursday, having risen broadly after upbeat German factory activity data bolstered sentiment. Investors also snapped up the New Zealand dollar in the wake of a surprisingly strong jobs report at home, driving the kiwi up more than half a U.S. cent to a high of $0.8470. The euro traded at $1.3158, after rising as far as $1.3195 overnight. Initial resistance is seen around the May 1 peak of $1.3243, with a break there taking it back to levels not seen since February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Thursday, but the benchmark yield stood near its April peak as the market is pressured by fresh bond offerings this week and a blow from surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data last week. The yield on the 10-year bonds stood at 1.810 percent , near a yield resistance of its April high at 1.814 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Thursday, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, as speculators booked profits and investors cut their holdings on bullion exchange-traded funds to their lowest since early 2009. Spot gold fell $2.78 an ounce to $1,469.41 by 0045 GMT, with gains in equities also weighing on prices. Gold hit an intraday high around $1,476 on Wednesday on physical buying and a drop in the dollar against the euro. U.S. gold was at $1,468.90 an ounce, down $4.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Thursday, giving up gains from the previous session when it climbed to a more than three-week high on a string of promising data that revived hopes for global economic growth. Shanghai copper futures jumped 1 percent, tracking Wednesday's gains in the London market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.5 percent to $7,380 a tonne by 0100 GMT after hitting $7,480 a tonne on Wednesday, its highest since April 12. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - The spread between Brent and U.S. crude oil futures narrowed sharply in the last half hour of trade on Wednesday fuelled by expectations for increased capacity to funnel rising U.S. crude oil production out of benchmark-supply-point Cushing. The spread between U.S. crude oil and Brent settled at $7.72, the lowest settlement since late January 2011. A flood of volume at the end of the session pushed U.S. crude oil futures up $1 per barrel higher to settle at $96.62, after it traded mostly 30-50 cents higher during Wednesday's session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)