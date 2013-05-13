India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15118.49 35.87 0.24 S&P 500 1633.7 7.03 0.43 FTSE 6624.98 32.24 0.49 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 481.47 -3.3 -0.68 Nikkei 14833.3 225.76 1.55 Euro 1.2971 1.2959 Japanese Yen 101.89 101.84 U.S. Crude 95.28 -0.76 Brent 103.15 -0.76 Gold 1431.09 1447.7 Silver 23.62 23.82 Copper-LME 7390.5 15.5 0.21 UST 10-YR 98.421875 1.9242 UST 30-YR 95.046875 3.1325 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.87 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,118.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.03 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,633.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.41 points, or 0.80 percent, at 3,436.58. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Heavyweight telecom BT led Britain's top shares higher on Friday, with the blue-chip index setting fresh 5-1/2 year highs as defensive stocks once again outperformed growth-sensitive peers. The FTSE 100 finished up 32.24 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,624.98, its highest close since October 2007 and just 4.7 percent off of 1999's all time high. It is the index's seventh straight session of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Monday as the weakening yen further bolstered exporters on hopes that they will raise their forecasts for the current year. Strength in Wall Street on Friday also spurred buying after some rosy earnings buoyed investor sentiment. The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 14,810.92 in mid-morning trade after climbing as high as 14,828.14, the highest level since January 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set the start the week lower on Monday, with coal producer China Shenhua Energy leading losses among Hang Seng Index components with a 2 percent slide. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,245.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen resumed its slide on Monday against the dollar and euro after Japan escaped direct criticism of its aggressive monetary easing programme at the Group of seven meeting over the weekend, giving investors a green light to continue selling the currency. The dollar last bought 101.81 yen, up 0.2 percent from late Friday levels in the U.S., after breaking through a reported options barrier at 102 yen to reach 102.15 in early Asian trade, its highest level since October 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, pushing yields to the highest in about a month and a half, after the dollar shot past the key 100-yen mark and spurred selling in longer-dated government debt. The benchmark 10-year note US10YT-RR was down 24/32 in price during the late afternoon in New York, its yield at 1.895 percent, up from 1.814 percent late Thursday. The 30-year bond fell 1-13/32 in price as its yield rose to 3.090 percent from 3.019 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, holding near its weakest level in two weeks, as the dollar firmed against other currencies on signs of an improving U.S. job market and as holdings in exchange-traded funds slipped again. U.S. labour market data has pointed to a steady recovery trend in the world's largest economy, fuelling speculation the Federal Reserve could scale back its aggressive monetary stimulus aimed at supporting growth. Gold fell $17.10 an ounce to $1,430.60 by 0159 GMT, nearing Friday's low of $1,420.61, its weakest since April 24. Gold has fallen more than 14 percent this year as investors switch funds into a rallying equity market and the dollar. . For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Monday after logging a third successive week of gains last week as improving economic signals from the United States fuelled speculation the Federal Reserve could scale back monetary stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.11 percent to $7,366.75 a tonne by 0122 GMT, from the previous session when it logged a third successive weekly gain, ending at $7,375, up nearly two percent on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United States further weighing on sentiment. Brent crude slipped 77 cents to $103.14 a barrel by 0143 GMT. It settled down 56 cents on Friday and ended the week lower after gains in the previous two. U.S. oil fell 85 cents to $95.19, sliding the fourth time out of the past five sessions.. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)