India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
May 15, 2013 / 3:21 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                              LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                      15215.25      123.57       0.82
 S&P 500                    1650.34       16.57       1.01
 FTSE                       6686.06        54.3       0.82
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP         480.24       -1.19      -0.25
                                                 
 Nikkei                    15096.97      338.55       2.29
 Euro                        1.2928      1.2918           
 Japanese Yen                 102.2      102.35           
 U.S. Crude                   94.34        0.13           
 Brent                       102.72        0.12           
 Gold                       1426.06     1425.39           
 Silver                       23.28       23.36           
 Copper-LME                  7259.5        14.5        0.2
 UST 10-YR                97.890625                 1.9836
 UST 30-YR                   93.875                 3.1964
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied to fresh highs on Tuesday as
investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the
expectation that central bank stimulus will help propel the
rally further.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.57
points, or 0.82 percent, to close at a record 15,215.25. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 16.57 points, or 1.01
percent, to end at a record 1,650.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 climbed 23.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,462.61, its
highest close since November 2000. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index scaled fresh 5-1/2 year
highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a handful of upbeat earnings
and with a bid for Severn Trent fanning expectations of
more takeovers of utilities. 
    Gains in utilities helped the British blue chip index close
54.30 points, or 0.8 percent higher at 6,686.06 points, posting
another 5-1/2 year closing high as investors showed few
signs of tiring of the rally.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index rose 2.2 percent to break
above 15,000 on Wednesday, with Sony Corp surging after
a proposal from a U.S. activist fund to list its entertainment
unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring 10 percent. 
    The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2 year high was also
underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong
performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of
better economic growth. 
    The Nikkei added 322.98 points to 15,081.40, the
highest since January 2008. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG -  Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on
Wednesday, with index gains buoyed by a 6 percent jump for
supply chain manager Li & Fung after its chairman was
reported to have said earnings this year will rebound to 2011
levels. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
23,074.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.5 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on
Wednesday but stayed close to its highest point against the yen
in four and a half years on signs of an improving U.S. economy
and rising Treasury yields.  
    The dollar index  was steady at 83.589, after
retracing its overnight high of 83.687, which was its loftiest
level since July 2012. 
    The dollar bought 102.24 yen, down about 0.1 percent
but still not far from 102.42 yen on Tuesday on the EBS trading
platform.     
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday,
lifting benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors
instead directed money into riskier assets such as stocks. 
    Prices of 10-year notes slid 12/32 to yield 1.97
percent, up from 1.91 percent late on Monday. 
    Prices of 30-year bonds fell 1 point to yield
3.19 percent, from 3.12 percent late on Monday
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    Gold inched up on Wednesday to snap four sessions of decline
as the U.S. dollar eased and selling by exchange-traded funds
halted, but strong share prices looked set to cap gains.  
    Gold had climbed 0.11 percent to $1,426.96 an ounce
by 0014 GMT. It fell for a fourth consecutive session on
Tuesday, its longest losing streak in over two months, as
economic optimism and record high U.S. equities dimmed its
appeal as a so-called safe haven..
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper inched up on Wednesday as investor
appetite for risk picked up ahead of economic data expected to
underline a U.S. recovery, but a dimming growth outlook in top
metals consumer China will cap gains. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.33 percent to $7,269 a tonne by 0124 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session when it fell 2.3 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a
global energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable"
and analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude
inventory, while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory
draws ahead of the  summer driving season.  
    U.S. crude prices tumbled further late in the trading
session, following news that an outage on TransCanada's
590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline would be resolved
by Tuesday.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
