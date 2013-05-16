India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15275.69 60.44 0.4 S&P 500 1658.78 8.44 0.51 FTSE 6693.55 7.49 0.11 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 483.03 1.4 0.29 Nikkei 14932.95 -163.08 -1.08 Euro 1.2873 1.2886 Japanese Yen 102.16 102.23 U.S. Crude 94.03 -0.27 Brent 103.33 -0.35 Gold 1395.55 1392.29 Silver 22.67 22.57 Copper-LME 7210 12 0.17 UST 10-YR 98.359375 1.9312 UST 30-YR 94.75 3.1475 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.44 points, or 0.40 percent, to close at a record 15,275.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 8.44 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish at a record 1,658.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.01 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 3,471.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Solid corporate earnings helped push Britain's top share index to a fresh 5-1/2 year closing high on Wednesday, led by low-cost airline easyJet after a robust update. The UK benchmark ended up 7.49 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,693.55, its highest close since October 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average eased on Thursday morning as banks weighed after offering weaker-than-expected earnings guidance, while investors wasted little time pocketing recent gains amid some caution over recent market momentum. In mid-morning trade, the Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 15,055.14 after rising as high as 15,155.72 soon after the opening bell, the highest since January 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, helped by a 5 percent jump for Tencent Holdings after the Chinese internet giant reported a robust 37 percent rise in quarterly profit. The Hang Seng Index was expected to open up 0.3 percent at 23,110.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar moved away from a fresh 4-1/2 year high against the yen hit in the previous session after disappointing U.S. industrial data caused U.S. Treasury prices to rise for the first time in a week, while the euro wobbled near a six-week low. The greenback was largely steady at 102.15 yen in early Asian trade on Thursday after rising to 102.76 on Wednesday before pulling back on data showing U.S. industrial production fell more than expected in April, and the New York Fed's "Empire State" business conditions index contracted in May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Thursday after soft manufacturing and subdued inflation figures pulled the benchmark yield off its two-month high in the previous session. The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.931 percent , down slightly from late U.S. levels and off the two-month high of 1.985 percent hit on Wednesday before the U.S. data. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a sixth session on Thursday in its longest losing streak since March 2009, after holdings in exchange-traded funds fell to their lowest in four years as rallying stock markets dulled bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold had dropped 0.3 percent to $1,388.15 an ounce by 0033 GMT after hitting its weakest since April 19 at 1,386.89 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday after Europe's shrinking economy and a drop in U.S. factory output underlined a dimming demand outlook for metals, although a softer dollar limited losses. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.43 percent to $7,167 a tonne by 0127 GMT, adding to losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest since May 3 at $7,101 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices rose by more than $1 on Wednesday, reversing early losses to settle above $103 a barrel and increasing its premium over U.S. crude to the largest in 13 sessions. The gain came as U.S. equity markets rallied to record highs and signs of deadlock on nuclear talks with Iran lent support to the global oil benchmark. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)