#Financials
May 20, 2013 / 3:06 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                              LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                       15354.4      121.18        0.8
 S&P 500                   1,666.12       15.65       0.95
 FTSE                       6723.06       35.26       0.53
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP         484.26        4.63       0.97
                                                 
 Nikkei                    15347.01      208.89       1.38
 Euro                        1.2834      1.2811           
 Japanese Yen                102.79      102.92           
 U.S. Crude                      96       -0.02           
 Brent                       104.63       -0.01           
 Gold                       1348.31      1358.7           
 Silver                       21.57       22.23           
 Copper-LME                 7306.25        1.25       0.02
 UST 10-YR                 98.09375                 1.9611
 UST 30-YR                94.234375                 3.1762
 
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted
territory on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a
row as encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up
shares of growth companies.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 121.18
points, or 0.80 percent, to close at a record 15,354.40. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 15.65 points, or 0.95
percent, to end at a record 1,666.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 climbed 33.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish at
3,498.97 - its highest close since October 2000.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index hit fresh five and a half
year highs on Friday, as banks were buoyed by an upgrade, the
prospect of the end of state ownership in the sector and
rotation out of defensive stocks.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 35.26 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,723.06, just 0.1 percent off October 2008's closing high
and marking the index's fourth successive week of gains.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - The Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2
year high on Monday morning, as further weakness in the yen and
signs of an improving U.S. economy bolstered prospects for
higher Japanese corporate earnings in the current business year.
    In mid-morning trade, the Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to
15,298.92 after rising as high as 15,312.87, the highest since
December 2007.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start at their
highest in more than a week on Monday, with index gains helped
by a 4.4 percent climb for China Coal Energy as
markets returned from a public holiday last Friday. 
    The Hang Seng Index was expected to open up 1.2
percent at 23,348.7, its highest since May 9. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was indicated to open up 1.2 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the
dollar early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting
the Japanese government might be happy with the level of the
currency following its extended decline. 
   The dollar last traded at 102.87, having slid about 1
percent from late New York levels to a low of 102.00. The euro
plumbed 131.05 from 132.45 late in New York, before
steadying at 131.95.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries were on the defensive on Monday,
with the benchmark yield near a two-month peak after data late
last week showed U.S. consumer sentiment rising to its highest
level in  nearly six years. 
    The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.954 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels last week but
near the high of 1.985 percent hit last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell for a seventh straight session
on Friday, its longest losing streak in four years, as the
dollar rose to the highest since 2008 after some Federal Reserve
officials said the central bank should end its stimulus for the
U.S. economy. 
   Investors also rejected gold's safe-haven lure after a May
reading for U.S. consumer sentiment hit a near six-year high,
showing Americans are feeling better about their financial and
economic prospects. 
   U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down 1.6
percent at $1,364.70. For the week, it fell more than 5 percent.
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after a jump in
U.S. consumer confidence raised prospects the country could
begin trimming its bond-buying program, eroding metals' allure
for investors, against a backdrop of slowing growth in top
consumer China. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.42 percent to $7,278.50 a tonne by 0121 GMT, reversing
small gains made in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    CHENNAI, India - Brent crude futures held below $105 per
barrel on Monday supported by positive economic data and strong
equity markets, while a moderate outlook for demand and ample
supplies dragged on prices. 
    Front-month Brent futures stood at $104.60 per
barrel at 0307 GMT, down 4 cents from Friday's close and
following three straight sessions of gains. U.S. crude 
slipped 5 cents to $95.97. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

