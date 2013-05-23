FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
May 23, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
       
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15307.17      -80.41      -0.52
 S&P 500                   1655.35      -13.81      -0.83
 FTSE                      6840.27        36.4       0.53
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        472.61       -7.23      -1.51
                                                
 Nikkei                   15662.95       35.69       0.23
 Euro                       1.2845      1.2856           
 Japanese Yen               103.09      103.15           
 U.S. Crude                  93.62       -0.66           
 Brent                      101.93       -0.67           
 Gold                      1364.54     1368.54           
 Silver                      22.08       22.19           
 Copper-LME                 7312.5      -162.5      -2.17
 UST 10-YR               97.390625                 2.0403
 UST 30-YR               93.484375                 3.2187
   Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500
posting its biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from
the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials
were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at
the June meeting. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.41
points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,307.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.81 points, or 0.83 percent, at
1,655.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.82
points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,463.30.
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Growth sensitive sectors drove Britain's top share
index to fresh 13-year highs, receiving a boost after the top
U.S. central banker reaffirmed his commitment to continued
stimulus. 
   Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said that central bank
needs to see further signs of traction before taking its foot
off the gas, helping to spike the FTSE 100 to an
intraday high of 6,875.62, its highest level since January 2000.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average soared 1.9 percent to a
5-1/2-year high on Thursday, aided by exporters as the yen
weakened against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief
suggested the central bank could scale back stimulus in the
coming months.    
    The Nikkei was up 303.11 points at 15,930.37 after
trading as high as 15,942.60, its highest mark since December
2007. The index was heading for a fifth straight day of gain. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares sank deeper into the red on
Thursday and looked set for a third-straight loss after a
preliminary private survey of May manufacturing activity in
China came in at a seven-month low. 
   Financial, materials and energy counters led the slide after
China's HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to
49.6, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion
from contraction for the first since October. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at a near three-year high
against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having
risen broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the
Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this
year. 
   The dollar index stood at 84.381 after gaining more
than 0.5 percent on Wednesday to reach a peak of 84.422, a high
not seen since July 2010. Against the yen, it rose 0.1 percent
to 103.23, within reach of a 4-1/2 year high of 103.74
set overnight.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year
note rose above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the
highest level in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke added to bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank
might slow its bond purchases later this year if the economy
improves further.    
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down
27/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from a low of 1.89
percent immediately after Bernanke's speech.
    Thirty-year bonds fell 1-15/32 in price to yield
3.21 percent, up from a low of 3.13 percent earlier on
Wednesday.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third straight session on
Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted
at reducing an $85 billion bond-buying programme that has
increased the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. 
    Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,363.96 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, holding near a two-year low of $1,321.35 reached in
April.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Thursday from the previous
session's six-week peak after signs the U.S. central bank was
veering towards tapering its bond-buying scheme, and ahead of a
string of global manufacturing sector reports.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.35 percent to $7,374 a tonne by 0107 GMT, reversing gains from
the previous session when it closed up 1.4 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S.
gasoline inventories prompted selling, then crude extended
losses in late trading after minutes from a Federal Reserve
policy meeting sent U.S. stock markets down. 
   Brent crude futures fell $1.31 to settle at $102.60,
after shedding nearly a dollar in the previous session. Brent
prices fell further in post-settlement trading, down $1.52 at
4:54 p.m. EDT (2054 GMT). 
   U.S. crude settled down $1.90 at $94.28 a barrel, its
biggest one-day loss since May 1. It extended losses in
post-settlement trading, sliding as low as $94.01. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.