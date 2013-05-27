India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15303.1 8.6 0.06 S&P 500 1649.6 -0.91 -0.06 FTSE 6654.34 -42.45 -0.63 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 466.55 -0.7 -0.15 Nikkei 14157.34 -455.11 -3.11 Euro 1.2928 1.2926 Japanese Yen 101 101.3 U.S. Crude 93.44 -0.71 Brent 102.29 -0.35 Gold 1391.11 1385.55 Silver 22.56 22.38 Copper-LME 7299.15 -16.75 -0.23 UST 10-YR 97.65625 2.0107 UST 30-YR 94.25 3.1754 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S. central bank may scale back its stimulus measures. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.60 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,303.10 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down only 0.91 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 1,649.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.27 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 3,459.14. For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each dropped 1.1 percent. The S&P 500 had traded below its 14-day moving average - 1,647.91 - during the day but closed just couple of points above the level. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index, which had raced to its highest level in nearly 13 years this week, fell sharply for the second straight session on Friday as a decline at major bank HSBC hit the market. Some traders felt the pull-back could accelerate in June although many still believed the stock market's longer-term rising trend remained intact and that the market would end 2013 higher than where it was at the end of 2012. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell by 0.6 percent, or 42.45 points, to 6,654.34 points, following on from a 2.1 percent decline on Thursday which was its steepest one-day drop in a year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped 3.8 percent on Monday morning, as a rebound in the yen hammered exporters in a market still on edge after last week's turbulent trade sent the benchmark reeling to its worst loss in two years. The Nikkei dropped 555.14 points to 14,057.31 in mid-morning trade, with support pegged at 13,981.52, an intraday low hit on Friday's choppy session. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, dragged down by a 1.6 percent loss for mobile phone operator China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd that topped falls among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,571.63. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.3 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar dipped against the yen in early Asian trade on Monday after marking its worst week in a year on Friday, as volatility in Japanese stocks and bonds pulled it well away from its highest level in 4-1/2 years. The greenback last bought 101.13 yen, dropping 0.1 percent from Friday, when it scraped a trough of 100.68 on Friday and closed 1.9 percent down on the week. On Thursday, the Nikkei was jolted off 5-1/2 year highs as investors scrambled for safety in Japanese bonds after poor Chinese trade data, and after the 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to 1 percent, its highest in over a year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday as traders evaluated the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve pulling back on bond purchases this year and whether the recent selloff was overdone. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields traded around the key 2 percent level, falling below it at times. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices held firm on Monday after recording their best week in a month as the dollar slipped and global stock markets fell on speculation the United States would soon start to curb measures to stimulate the economy. Spot gold had dropped 0.03 percent, or 36 cents, to $1,385.19 an ounce by 0016 GMT, not far from two-year lows of $1,321.35 seen in mid-April. Gold is headed for its fifth straight monthly drop. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper slipped on Monday and was mired near last week's lows on worries fitful growth in top consumer China would not be met by fresh stimulus, while trade was thin with the London Metal Exchange closed for a holiday. The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.72 percent to 52,370 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. It hit a session low of 52,230 a tonne, close to 52,130 yuan hit last week - its weakest since May 16. . For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil prices crept higher on Friday, as traders exited short positions ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States, but the weekly percentage drop was still the biggest in more than a month. Both Brent and U.S. crude ended the week 2 percent lower, as investors sold due to high supplies of U.S. crude oil, fears of an economic slowdown in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and worries that the Federal Reserve will stop its bond buying programme. It was the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to April 19. Brent crude oil futures settled 20 cents higher at $102.64 per barrel, after trading between $101.65 and $102.79. U.S. crude oil futures settled down 10 cents at $94.15 per barrel, but above the 100-day moving average, after trading as low as $93.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)