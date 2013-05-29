India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15409.39 106.29 0.69 S&P 500 1660.06 10.46 0.63 FTSE 6762.01 107.67 1.62 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 468.12 -0.74 -0.16 Nikkei 14325.64 13.66 0.1 Euro 1.286 1.2854 Japanese Yen 102.13 102.36 U.S. Crude 94.92 -0.09 Brent 104.11 -0.12 Gold 1389.71 1380.25 Silver 22.38 22.23 Copper-LME 7331 8 0.11 UST 10-YR 96.359375 2.1581 UST 30-YR 91.78125 3.3112 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at yet another record high, in the wake of Wall Street's first three-day losing streak of the year, after central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29 points, or 0.69 percent, to a record 15,409.39 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 10.46 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish at 1,660.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 29.74 points, or 0.86 percent, to end at 3,488.89. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rebounded back towards near 13-year highs on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight bank HSBC and pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline. While some traders felt a near-term pullback was possible, many said the equity market's longer-term upwards trend remained intact, buoyed by pledges of monetary stimulus from major central banks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.6 percent, or 107.67 points, higher at 6,762.01 points.. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday, although it remained highly volatile after last week's tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10 percent from a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,353.83 in a choppy session after trading as high as 14,512.28 and as low as 14,256.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Wednesday, with Zoomlion Heavy Industry, trading for the first time this week, sliding 3.8 percent despite the company's denial of allegations in a media report it had provided false sales data. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,826.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar gained broadly in early Asian trade on Wednesday after robust economic data boosted Treasury yields and raised expectations that the Fed may make an early exit from its easing scheme, making the greenback more attractive. The yen edged down 0.1 percent to 102.37 against the dollar after slipping 1.4 percent on Tuesday, after data showed U.S. consumer confidence reached a five-year high in May, while single-family home prices marked their biggest annual gain in seven years. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to a 13-month peak on Tuesday as stocks hit another record high and investors, worried the Fed could slow its massive bond-buying program, proved reluctant to buy more U.S. debt in an auction of two-year notes. Selling gained steam throughout the session, boosting the 30-year yield to 3.331 percent, the highest since April 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, supported by strong physical demand after prices fell 1 percent the previous day, but gains are likely to be limited by persistent outflows from exchange-traded funds. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,382.89 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after falling to $1,373.14 on Tuesday. U.S. gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,382.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Wednesday, as a slightly firmer dollar dragged on prices while seasonally strong demand from top consumer China offered support. Surging consumer confidence and an improving housing sector in the United States pushed the greenback higher, dampening appetite for dollar-denominated assets from holders of other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.19 percent to $7,308 a tonne by 0201 GMT, erasing most of the previous sessions' small gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude gained more than $1 on Tuesday as U.S. consumer optimism and signs of easier monetary policy from central banks pushed stock markets higher, while increasing Middle East tension also supported oil. Brent crude oil posted its biggest one-day rise since early May, settling up more than 1.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)