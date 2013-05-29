FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 3:12 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15409.39      106.29       0.69
 S&P 500                  1660.06       10.46       0.63
 FTSE                     6762.01      107.67       1.62
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       468.12       -0.74      -0.16
                                               
 Nikkei                  14325.64       13.66        0.1
 Euro                       1.286      1.2854           
 Japanese Yen              102.13      102.36           
 U.S. Crude                 94.92       -0.09           
 Brent                     104.11       -0.12           
 Gold                     1389.71     1380.25           
 Silver                     22.38       22.23           
 Copper-LME                  7331           8       0.11
 UST 10-YR              96.359375                 2.1581
 UST 30-YR               91.78125                 3.3112
   Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing
at yet another record high, in the wake of Wall Street's first
three-day losing streak of the year, after central banks
reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to
foster global growth. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29
points, or 0.69 percent, to a record 15,409.39 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 10.46 points, or 0.63
percent, to finish at 1,660.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 rose 29.74 points, or 0.86 percent, to end at 3,488.89.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rebounded back
towards near 13-year highs on Tuesday, led by gains in
heavyweight bank HSBC and pharmaceuticals group
GlaxoSmithKline. 
    While some traders felt a near-term pullback was possible,
many said the equity market's longer-term upwards trend remained
intact, buoyed by pledges of monetary stimulus from major
central banks. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.6 percent, or 107.67
points, higher at 6,762.01 points..  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday,
although it remained highly volatile after last week's
tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10 percent from a
5-1/2-year high.   
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,353.83 in a choppy
session after trading as high as 14,512.28 and as low as
14,256.25. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on
Wednesday, with Zoomlion Heavy Industry, trading for
the first time this week, sliding 3.8 percent despite the
company's denial of allegations in a media report it had
provided false sales data.  
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent
at 22,826.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar gained broadly in early Asian trade on
Wednesday after robust economic data boosted Treasury yields and
raised expectations that the Fed may make an early exit from its
easing scheme, making the greenback more attractive. 
   The yen edged down 0.1 percent to 102.37 against
the dollar after slipping 1.4 percent on Tuesday, after data
showed U.S. consumer confidence reached a five-year high in May,
while single-family home prices marked their biggest annual gain
in seven years. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to a 13-month
peak on Tuesday as stocks hit another record high and investors,
worried the Fed could slow its massive bond-buying program,
proved reluctant to buy more U.S. debt in an auction of two-year
notes. 
    Selling gained steam throughout the session, boosting the
30-year yield to 3.331 percent, the highest since April 2012. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, supported by
strong physical demand after prices fell 1 percent the previous
day, but gains are likely to be limited by persistent outflows
from exchange-traded funds. 
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,382.89 an ounce by
0029 GMT, after falling to $1,373.14 on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,382.50. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Wednesday, as a
slightly firmer dollar dragged on prices while seasonally strong
demand from top consumer China offered support. 
    Surging consumer confidence and an improving housing sector
in the United States pushed the greenback higher, dampening
appetite for dollar-denominated assets from holders of other
currencies. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.19 percent to $7,308 a tonne by 0201 GMT, erasing
most of the previous sessions' small gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude gained more than $1
on Tuesday as U.S. consumer optimism and signs of easier
monetary policy from central banks pushed stock markets higher,
while increasing Middle East tension also supported oil. 
   Brent crude oil posted its biggest one-day rise since early
May, settling up more than 1.5 percent.  
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.