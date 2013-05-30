India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15302.8 -106.59 -0.69 S&P 500 1648.36 -11.7 -0.7 FTSE 6627.17 -134.84 -1.99 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.91 -1.99 -0.43 Nikkei 13932.92 -393.54 -2.75 Euro 1.2956 1.2938 Japanese Yen 101.17 101.13 U.S. Crude 93.17 0.04 Brent 102.65 0.22 Gold 1394.96 1392.45 Silver 22.49 22.48 Copper-LME 7231.5 -33.5 -0.46 UST 10-YR 96.578125 2.1332 UST 30-YR 92.46875 3.2738 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as high-yielding dividend stocks lost some of their lustre after recent gains in U.S. Treasury bond yields. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 106.59 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 15,302.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 11.70 points, or 0.70 percent, to finish at 1,648.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 21.37 points, or 0.61 percent, to end at 3,467.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday as investors took profits after the previous session's sharp gains on concern the U.S. central bank might soon scale back its bond purchase programme that has bolstered equities. The FTSE 100 closed down 134.84 points, or 2 percent, at 6,627.17, having gained 1.6 percent on Tuesday on pledges of continued monetary stimulus from major central banks, though is still up more than 3 percent this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell more than 3 percent to break below 14,000 on Thursday morning as the dollar dropped to its lowest level against the yen in nearly three weeks, triggering a sell-off in exporters. The benchmark Nikkei fell 3.0 percent to 13,949.05 in mid-morning trade after dropping as low as 13,879.93. Exporters came under early selling pressure after the dollar dropped as low as 100.585 yen in early Asia, its lowest level since May 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start flat on Thursday, with strength in Chinese resource-related counters offset by losses in high yielding counters on lingering concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper monetary stimulus. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,562.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar remained under pressure in early Asian trading on Thursday, after tumbling more than one percent against the yen in the previous session, on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus for the time being. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 100.900 yen after sinking as low as 100.585 yen on the EBS trading platform, its lowest level since May 10 and well below a 4-1/2 year high of 103.73 yen set on May 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Wednesday after expectations that the Federal Reserve could pare back its massive stimulus pushed yields to 13-month highs in early trading. Solid demand at an auction of five-year debt underscored how much Treasuries have cheapened in recent sessions, with the sale of $35 billion coming at a high yield of 1.045 percent, close to market expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Thursday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon scale back its bullion-friendly bond buying programme, but tight supply in the physical market could offer some support to prices. Gold slipped $1.89 an ounce to $1,390.56 by 0036 GMT, having risen around 1 percent in the previous session as a dollar drop and softer equities triggered physical buying. U.S. gold was at $1,390.10 an ounce, down $1.20 For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper pulled back on Thursday on fears the United States could start curbing its monetary stimulus programme earlier than expected, dimming the demand outlook for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.42 percent to $7,234 a tonne by 0102 GMT, extending losses of almost 1 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures slid nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, as U.S. equity markets slid lower and investors worried about an uncertain demand outlook for the global economy following weak growth forecasts for China. On Wall Street, U.S. stock indexes fell from recent record levels, down more than 1 percent at the session low but with more modest declines at the close. The drop followed a sudden surge in yields on U.S. Treasuries, on expectations that the Fed will begin to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program as the U.S. economy improves. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)