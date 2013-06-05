India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15177.54 -76.49 -0.5 S&P 500 1631.38 -9.04 -0.55 FTSE 6558.58 33.46 0.51 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 456.84 -3.49 -0.76 Nikkei 13499.26 -34.5 -0.25 Euro 1.3081 1.3078 Japanese Yen 100.12 100 U.S. Crude 93.73 0.42 Brent 103.32 0.08 Gold 1405.74 1399.04 Silver 22.6 22.45 Copper-LME 7399.5 -55.5 -0.74 UST 10-YR 96.453125 2.148 UST 30-YR 91.75 3.3131 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.49 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,177.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,631.38 for the day, but remains up 14.4 percent for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index recovered from a four-week low on Tuesday, bouncing up from technical support levels and cheered by expectations that Federal Reserve stimulus may remain in place for a while longer. With little fresh data, the focus remained on news that the U.S. manufacturing sector shrank unexpectedly last month. After an initial sell-off on Monday on concern over future demand from the world's biggest economy, sentiment towards equities shifted overnight, with some taking the view that the economic weakness could discourage the Fed from ending quantitative easing early. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his growth strategy, but the dollar's rebound above 100 yen helped limit losses. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 13,499.26 by the midday break, while the index was in and out of positive territory after opening slightly higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, with Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings , the top Hang Seng Index component, shedding 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 22,141.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - The dollar's recovery from an early-week selloff paused on Wednesday as investors awaited a trio of U.S. job reports, while the Australian dollar took a hit after disappointing growth data. The Aussie fell to as low as $0.9605 to approach the 19-month trough of $0.9528 plumbed late last month after data showed Australia's economy grew 0.6 percent in the first quarter, slower than an average forecast of 0.8 percent in a Reuters poll. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries edged lower on Tuesday as investors waited for a key jobs report on Friday, which could shed light on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow or even stop its massive monetary easing program in coming months. Yields for the 10-year note have been largely rangebound in recent sessions, with manufacturing data on Monday tempering bets that the Fed might scale back its bond purchases in late 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held below $1,400 an ounce on Wednesday after falling in the previous session on fears of a slowdown in demand in the world's biggest bullion consumer, India, after its central bank imposed new rules to curb surging imports. Spot gold edged down 0.06 percent to $1,398.14 an ounce by 0006 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday. U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,398.5. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell from near two-week highs hit the previous session as traders took to the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report, while steady buying from Chinese consumers underpinned prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.47 percent to $7,420 a tonne by 0112 GMT, reversing gains of 1.6 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand. Brent crude oil prices jumped and volume spiked just before noon EDT (1600 GMT), as talk circulated that the Asian importer would offer rebates for importing crude. Several traders said the rebates would cover non-Middle Eastern grades as part of a South Korean effort to diversify supply. Officials in Seoul were not immediately available to comment. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)